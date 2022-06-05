Kaslo’s new bridge has been completed. It replaces a bridge that had been in operation since 1966. Photo: Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

Kaslo’s new bridge has been completed. It replaces a bridge that had been in operation since 1966. Photo: Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

New Kaslo bridge provides safety for walkers and cyclists

The old bridge was nearing the end of its lifespan

The two-lane steel and concrete Kaslo Bridge is complete, providing a safer route for pedestrians and cyclists crossing the Kaslo River.

Located at the south entrance to Kaslo, the new bridge replaces the former two-lane timber bridge that was built in 1966 and was nearing the end of its lifespan. The $6.2-million replacement bridge has two-metre shoulders and a barrier-separated sidewalk.

“The Kaslo River Bridge replacement is a wonderful project for our village, providing a safe crossing that pedestrians, cyclists and motorists can rely on for years to come,” said Kaslo Mayor Suzan Hewat in a statement.

“We were pleased with the community engagement in the design process, and I thank the ministry staff and the contractors for keeping council updated throughout the build. It was great to see some local people involved in the project, too.”

The news release lists several advantages of the new bridge including a safer route for drivers by aligning the intersection of Spruce and F avenues.

Cars and pedestrians aren’t the only ones to benefit from the bridge. The ministry said it makes the river easier for fish to navigate too.

infrastructureKootenays

Previous story
Cooler weather brings slow start to B.C.’s wildfire season, but July expected to heat up

Just Posted

Signage warning about a bear on the loose in Port Hardy. Photo:Tyson Whitney
Bear sightings regular occurrence

Kaslo’s new bridge has been completed. It replaces a bridge that had been in operation since 1966. Photo: Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure
New Kaslo bridge provides safety for walkers and cyclists

This combination of two separate photos shows actors Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard in the courtroom for closing arguments at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., on Friday, May 27, 2022. Depp is suing Heard after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” (AP Photos/Steve Helber, Pool) This combination of two separate photos shows actors Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard in the courtroom for closing arguments at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., on Friday, May 27, 2022. Depp was suing Heard after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” (AP Photos/Steve Helber, Pool)
QUIZ: How much do you know about past and present celebrity scandals?

Kayleigh Postmus contributes to a Speak, Share, Laugh seminar at the 2022 BC Inclusion Conference in Surrey. Photo: Submitted
To live a normal life: Fruitvale woman returns from Inclusion conference