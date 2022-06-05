New Kaslo bridge provides safety for walkers and cyclists

The old bridge was nearing the end of its lifespan

Kaslo’s new bridge has been completed. It replaces a bridge that had been in operation since 1966. Photo: Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

The two-lane steel and concrete Kaslo Bridge is complete, providing a safer route for pedestrians and cyclists crossing the Kaslo River.

Located at the south entrance to Kaslo, the new bridge replaces the former two-lane timber bridge that was built in 1966 and was nearing the end of its lifespan. The $6.2-million replacement bridge has two-metre shoulders and a barrier-separated sidewalk.

“The Kaslo River Bridge replacement is a wonderful project for our village, providing a safe crossing that pedestrians, cyclists and motorists can rely on for years to come,” said Kaslo Mayor Suzan Hewat in a statement.

“We were pleased with the community engagement in the design process, and I thank the ministry staff and the contractors for keeping council updated throughout the build. It was great to see some local people involved in the project, too.”

The news release lists several advantages of the new bridge including a safer route for drivers by aligning the intersection of Spruce and F avenues.

Cars and pedestrians aren’t the only ones to benefit from the bridge. The ministry said it makes the river easier for fish to navigate too.

