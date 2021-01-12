Image: SD20.bc.ca

Image: SD20.bc.ca

New Kootenay Columbia trustee to be acclaimed

This is the second seat that was vacated since the 2018 local government election

It appears there won’t be another byelection in School District 20 with only one candidate putting his name in to fill the vacant trustee seat.

Longtime trustee Kim Mandoli resigned from her elected position on the board when she moved out of the area. This opened the role for one person living in Electoral Area 6 which encompasses the villages of Montrose and Fruitvale as well as Area A of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.

The deadline to withdraw from the position was Friday at 4 p.m. Under “Declaration of Nominations” on the district website, Stephen Piccolo was the sole candidate on record by press time Monday. (The official announcement of acclamation was expected to be released Jan. 11 after 4 p.m.)

School District 20 held a byelection in January 2020 for Areas I and J, after board chair Teri Ferworn relocated to the coast. Talin Verigin, one of five candidates, was voted in for the seat which covers Pass Creek, Shoreacres, Thrums, Glade, Tarrys, Brilliant and Ootischenia.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

School District No. 20 Kootenay-Columbia

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
16 Covid cases in Trail area to date
Next story
Trudeau shuffles cabinet as Bains plans to retire from politics

Just Posted

Tim Schewe
Drivesmart column: “Rules of the road” for parking lots

If you fail to follow the rules, you run the risk of being towed

Image: SD20.bc.ca
New Kootenay Columbia trustee to be acclaimed

This is the second seat that was vacated since the 2018 local government election

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
16 Covid cases in Trail area to date

BCCDC updates virus numbers for the week of Dec. 27 to Jan. 2

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
Interior Health reports two more deaths, 217 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

The deaths both came from long-term care homes — one at Vernon’s Heritage Square and one at McKinney Place in Oliver

(File photo)
Castlegar man facing drug trafficking charges after police find meth in vehicle

The man is also facing impaired driving charges

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

The Oak Bay Police Department issued two tickets of $230 each as students refused to disperse from a 100-person gathering near the University of Victoria on Saturday night. (Oak Bay Police/Twitter)
2 students at large bush party near University of Victoria fined $230

Partygoers defy Oak Bay police orders to disperse

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

Extra doses will come this spring starting in April

FILE – Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema addressed Kelowna city council. (Alistair Waters/Capital News)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at First Nation in northern B.C. as cases soar to 32

Number of positive cases soars to 32

Rabiya Merani and her dog Scout. (Submitted photo)
Surrey strata says resident’s dog has to go because it’s too tall

Rabiya Merani is looking for a new home for herself and her dog Scout

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks to the media at a COVID-19 press briefing Monday Jan. 11, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Quebec woman, leash-clad husband fined $3K after attempting to skirt curfew rules

Province under 8 p.m. curfew until Feb. 8

B.C. housing starts were up 16 per cent in 2019, with lack of supply identified as a key element of B.C. urban home prices and rents that are among the highest in Canada. (Vernon Morning Star)
Speculation tax doesn’t slow B.C.’s hot housing market

$88 million raised mostly from foreign owners in 2019

Dwayne Buckle finished his 1,400 km “Hike for the Cure” on Sunday (Jan. 10) by walking down Highway 19 all the way to Carrot Park, and then jumping into the freezing cold Tsulquate ocean. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
VIDEO: Icy plunge marks end of Red Deer firefighter’s trek across B.C. for cancer

Dwayne Buckle completes 12-week march from Red Deer to Port Hardy

Children make their way up a closed Whistler Mountain to toboggan in Whistler, B.C. Sunday, March 15, 2020. The Whistler Blackcomb resort which is owned by Vail Resorts shut down operations Saturday due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis taking place worldwide. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Whistler snowboarder remembered as ‘stand-up guy’

On Monday, fundraiser supporting Jesse Van Roon’s family reached nearly eight times its $3,000 goal

Most Read