New leader for Kootenay tech association

Sean Smillie has been hired as the new executive director for KAST, effective Sept. 1. (KAST photo)

The KAST board and staff are pleased to welcome Sean Smillie to the role of executive director, effective Sept. 1.

Smillie comes to KAST with a history in the technology field, including leadership roles in the video game industry and experience as a senior creative and academic developer/instructor.

His success working with global leaders in digital entertainment such as Walt Disney, Electronic Arts and Warner Bros, as well as smaller, leaner organizations brings a unique leadership perspective to Kootenay science and tech development.

Having grown up in the Kootenays, Smillie brings a deep commitment to supporting development in this region. We welcome his vision, leadership and passion for people to KAST.

The KAST Board of Directors is currently working on four strategic priorities and we invite you to connect with Sean at sean@kast.com as together we work to build a sustainable future for the Kootenay region.

The board wishes to extend their gratitude to Kailyn Skuban for her leadership as interim executive director, maintaining consistency and developing momentum for KAST during the transition time. Kailyn will resume her position as Director of Operations and Programs where she will work closely with the executive director and team to operationalize our priorities and programs.

Since 1998, KAST (Kootenay Association for Science & Technology) has been recognized as a leader in regional economic development through technology and innovation. The non-profit tech association serves the entire Kootenay region.



