(Submitted photo)

New sign for new Waneta Expansion owners

The deal to buy Fortis Inc.’s interests closed in April

Last week, Minister Katrine Conroy viewed new owner signage at the Waneta Expansion Generating Station.

The deal to purchase Fortis Inc.’s original 51 per cent interest in the project closed on April 16, 2019 restoring ownership to the originally mandated 50/50 Columbia Basin Trust and Columbia Power partnership.

Local ownership will inject more of the facility’s revenues back into the region and to the province.

Located on the Pend D’Oreille River south of Trail, construction on the project lasted from 2010 to 2015 and employed over 1,400 people with regional spending on goods and services exceeding $220 million.

On hand with the Minister were (left to right): Columbia Power Board Chair Tim Stanley; Columbia Basin Trust President & CEO and acting Columbia Power President & CEO Johnny Strilaeff; and Trust Board Chair Rick Jensen. (Rachel Brayshaw/Dogwood Photography)

Previous story
$5.2M used to help small businesses, families recovering from Grand Forks floods
Next story
‘Snowden refugee’ living in Montreal calls on Canada to accept others

Just Posted

Green lining to Trail hotel demoliotion

Mortar and bricks of Union Hotel set for teardown in coming months

Recognizing 30 years of service to Kootenay Columbia school board

Mickey Kinakin is trustee for Castlegar/Robson

New sign for new Waneta Expansion owners

The deal to buy Fortis Inc.’s interests closed in April

$5.2M used to help small businesses, families recovering from Grand Forks floods

Grand Forks is still on the mend after flooding devastated the region

Quinnipiac grads create tribute to ‘Trail Connection’

Trail hockey players subject of youtube video “The Trail Connection”

Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K

This is the first time Canada has made it to the NBA finals

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Cargo ship arrives in Philippines to return Canadian trash

President Rodrigo Duterte had threatened to forcibly ship back the trash

B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years: study

B.C’s life expectancy fell for the second year in a row

Negotiations continued through the night in effort to avoid B.C. port lockout

6,500 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union could find themselves locked out

Trudeau to raise abortion laws with Pence amid final push to ratify new NAFTA

Liberals are trying to use the anti-abortion laws being pushed by conservative politicians in the U.S. as a political weapon

Dogs to Dinos: Toronto’s professional basketball roots run deep

Raptors take on the Golden State Warriors Thursday night

Defence lawyer requests break as blood-soaked clothing shown to courtroom

Vancouver Island father on trial for killing daughters Chloe, 6, and Aubrey, 4

Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see B.C. doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

Most Read