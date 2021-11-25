This concept drawing shows what indoor options could look like at Campbell Field. Illustration: Regional District of Central Kootenay

New survey asks for direction on future rec facility near Nelson, Castlegar

Concepts for indoor, outdoor options for Campbell Field have been created

The Regional District of Central Kootenay is going back to residents for direction on a new recreation and entertainment facility to be built between Nelson and Castlegar.

Campbell Field, an 8.6-acre empty field next to Mount Sentinel Secondary School in Playmor Junction, will eventually be home to a building that could host everything from performances and gatherings to hockey and court sports.

The regional district is hoping a new survey will provide more insight from residents into what they want at Campbell Field.

In April, a preliminary survey of 1,090 households, 34 community groups and 89 students showed a preference for a large performance venue as well as a number of types of recreation.

Now the RDCK is asking residents for feedback on two concepts split by indoor and outdoor preferences. The presentation for those concepts can be viewed here.

The regional district already operates the Nelson and District Community Complex and the Castlegar and District Community Complex. Both facilities are indoor focused, with rinks, swimming pools and weight rooms.

Area H director Walter Popoff, whose electoral area includes the location of Campbell Field, said the final plan could include both indoor and outdoor options.

“That makes it unique,” he said. “Where do we have a facility that has a combination of both?”

Campbell Field has been planned for recreational development since it was donated by the South Slocan Sports Association to the district in 2016.

Popoff said it’s far too soon to speculate about when construction might begin, but he believes the next survey results will move the project forward.

“If we want to build what the residents’ vision is, it’s a long process.”

Visit https://survey.alchemer-ca.com/s3/50119473/campbell-field-concepts to have your say on the concepts. The deadline for feedback is Dec. 17.

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com

These are outdoor options for the Campbell Field facility. Illustration: Regional District of Central Kootenay

These are outdoor options for the Campbell Field facility. Illustration: Regional District of Central Kootenay

