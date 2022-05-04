New Trail Times hours, new faces

After several retirements and a juggling of duties, the Trail Times would like to update readers with our new office hours, and with contact information on our new office employees.
Hours
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday and Friday — 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Closed weekends and on statutory holidays.
Staff
The Trail Times welcomes circulation manager Leanne Stutters.
Leanne can be reached at 250.368.8551 ext. 206.
Or email: circulation@trailtimes.ca.
The Times also welcomes inside sales/clerk Lois Thatcher.
Lois can be reached at 250.368.8551 ext. 204.