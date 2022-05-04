New Trail Times hours, new faces

Our office is located at 1163 Cedar Avenue in downtown Trail

The Trail Times would like to update readers with our new office hours, and with contact information on our new office employees. Photo: Tim Hossholder

After several retirements and a juggling of duties, the Trail Times would like to update readers with our new office hours, and with contact information on our new office employees.

Hours

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday and Friday — 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Closed weekends and on statutory holidays.

Staff

The Trail Times welcomes circulation manager Leanne Stutters.

Leanne can be reached at 250.368.8551 ext. 206.

Or email: circulation@trailtimes.ca.

The Times also welcomes inside sales/clerk Lois Thatcher.

Lois can be reached at 250.368.8551 ext. 204.

The Trail Times has a new regional manager based in Cranbrook, Karen Johnston.

She can be reached at 250.426.5201 ext. 56; or email: publisher@trailtimes.ca.

City of Trail