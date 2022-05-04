The Trail Times would like to update readers with our new office hours, and with contact information on our new office employees. Photo: Tim Hossholder

The Trail Times would like to update readers with our new office hours, and with contact information on our new office employees. Photo: Tim Hossholder

New Trail Times hours, new faces

Our office is located at 1163 Cedar Avenue in downtown Trail

After several retirements and a juggling of duties, the Trail Times would like to update readers with our new office hours, and with contact information on our new office employees.

Hours

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday and Friday — 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Closed weekends and on statutory holidays.

Staff

The Trail Times welcomes circulation manager Leanne Stutters.

Leanne can be reached at 250.368.8551 ext. 206.

Or email: circulation@trailtimes.ca.

The Times also welcomes inside sales/clerk Lois Thatcher.

Lois can be reached at 250.368.8551 ext. 204.

The Trail Times has a new regional manager based in Cranbrook, Karen Johnston.

She can be reached at 250.426.5201 ext. 56; or email: publisher@trailtimes.ca.

City of Trail

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Trail mayor responds to council passing motion of non-confidence
Next story
Ethics committee says government must tell Canadians it’s tracking their movements

Just Posted

The Trail Times would like to update readers with our new office hours, and with contact information on our new office employees. Photo: Tim Hossholder
New Trail Times hours, new faces

Cyclists set out from downtown Creston on the 151-kilometre route of the Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo. (Brian Lawrence photo)
Creston-Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo returns after two-year hiatus

Drive Smart columnist Tim Schewe.
Drivesmart BC: What is street racing?

The long-vacant building at 561 Josephine St. has been purchased by the BC General Employees’ Union. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
B.C. union buys downtown Nelson heritage building