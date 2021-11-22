UPDATE: New washout closes Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton

There is no detour available at this time

UPDATE: 3: 15 p.m.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming is confirming the province closed Highway 3 about 12:45 p.m., just 72 hours after it was reopened to allow for goods and services to get moving and people repatriated to their primary residences.

“This was done out of an abundance of caution and safety after a visual inspection revealed that there were tension cracks in one of the eastbound lanes. We had previously, in this area, about 10 km east of Manning Park, had reduced from four lanes to three,” he explained during a Monday (Nov. 22) press conference.

Geotechnical staff from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure are on-site, looking at the road from both the air and on the ground.

“They’ll make an assessment as to whether we can reopen the highway and when, and whether it will be single-lane alternating or single lane in both directions. It’s a little early to tell right now, and some of our geotechnical staff are out of cell range,” said Fleming.

Reports of a new washout along Highway 3 has closed the road between Princeton to Hope.

DriveBC is reporting the new washout between Exit 173, Old Hope Princeton Way and Frontage Road for 128.7 km (Hope to Princeton).

The washout happened early Monday (Nov. 22) morning.

Sorry for the confusion on our part. This is a NEW washout occurring late this morning. Crews are on site. https://t.co/kiivf5k8pq — BC Transportation (@TranBC) November 22, 2021

Emil Anderson Maintenance is responding to the scene and claims crews are stopping traffic on both ends of the highway.

There is a no detour available and no estimated time of reopening.

DriveBC is to have an update at 4 p.m.

Highway 3 had reopened on Nov. 19 to essential travel for three sections of single-lane alternating traffic on Highway 3 east of Hope.

READ MORE: More atmospheric rivers set to pummel southern B.C.; flood watch on for north coast

