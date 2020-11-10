L-R: KCLC Principal Patrick Kinghorn, Gerick Sports owner Erik Laithwaite, staff and students from Take a Hike with the new fatbike. Photo: Submitted

New wheels for West Kootenay Take a Hike students

Take a Hike provides extended services to youth at KCLC through recreation and therapeutic services

Now more than ever getting outside to let off steam is a key strategy in maintaining physical and mental wellness.

That includes students enrolled in an educational program at Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre (KCLC) in East Trail called Take a Hike.

To help keep youth in the great outdoors safely doing activities they enjoy, like trail biking, Trail Kiwanians continue to fulfill their commitment to “filling community needs,” through the provision of a new off-road bicycle.

“They (Trail Kiwanis) recently provided funding for a new fatbike, which will benefit learners in the West Kootenay Take a Hike program, as well as other learners at KCLC,” says Karen Waldal, West Kootenay communications person for the Take A Hike Foundation.

“Club members wanted to provide a donation which reflected the innovative outdoor aspect of Take a Hike, and the new fatbike is a welcome addition to the toolbox of outdoor learning tools used by the program.”

Take a Hike is a full-time alternative education program that engages vulnerable youth through a unique combination of academics, adventure-based learning (outdoor), therapy and community involvement.

Take a Hike also provides extended services to youth at KCLC through recreation and therapeutic services.

Since 2013 the foundation has operated in partnership with the Kootenay Columbia School District, accepting applications from students throughout the West Kootenay region.

The team behind Take a Hike includes school and district administrators, teachers, youth and family workers, clinical therapists, adventure-based learning specialists and volunteers.

The program fosters the optimal environment for students to experience success and provides students the opportunity to graduate, rebuild relationships and develop life skills.

Take a Hike students are active and contributing community volunteers, participating in many community initiatives throughout the region.

A fatbike is an off-road bicycle with oversized tires designed for low ground pressure to allow riding on soft, unstable terrain, such as snow, sand, bogs and mud.

Fatbikes are built around frames with wide forks to accommodate the wide rims required to fit these tires.

The wide tires can be used with inflation pressures to allow for a smooth ride over rough obstacles.

Fatbikes were invented for use in snow and sand, but are capable of traversing diverse terrain types including snow, sand, desert, bogs, mud, pavement, or traditional mountain biking trails.

The sport is sometimes referred to as fatbiking or fat-tire biking.

