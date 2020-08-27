NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Vegas Golden Knights’ Max Pacioretty (67) and Vancouver Canucks’ Tanner Pearson (70) battle for the puck during second period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action in Edmonton on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The NHL has suspended its games for Thursday (Aug. 27) and Friday night.

In a joint statement released Thursday afternoon, the league and the players association said they “recognize that much work remains to be done before we can play an appropriate role in a discussion centered on diversity, inclusion and social justice.”

The move comes after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday, which kicked off a new surge of protests across the U.S. The demonstrations come in a year that has seen protests ongoing since the end of May, when a video went viral of George Floyd dying after a police office kneeled on his neck.

Reports say the move to cancel games was lead by the Vancouver Canucks. Multiple other professional sports leagues postponed games Wednesday, including the NBA, WNBA, and MLS. Some MLB players also chose not to play.

Vancouver was scheduled to play the Las Vegas Golden Nights on Thursday. The joint statement said that all four games scheduled to be

The pause in play comes after the Hockey Diversity Alliance called on the NHL to suspend play tonight “to allow players and fans to reflect on what happened and to send a message that human rights must take priority over sport.”

Calls for the league to suspend play have come from both inside and outside the NHL. Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, who was the first NHL player to take a knee at a game earlier this summer, and San Jose Sharks winger Evander Kane, one of relatively few Black players in the league, have asked for play to be stopped.

In a tweet, Kane said it was “incredibly insulting” that the NHL did not follow the lead of other professional sports leagues. In lieu of suspending play, the NHL held a “moment of reflection” before one of its Wednesday games.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

NHL