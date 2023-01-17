ICBC CEO Nicolas Jimenez to take on top role at BC Ferries

The head of B.C.’s insurance corporation is shifting his transportation focus.

After close to 20 years with ICBC, most recently as president and CEO, Nicolas Jimenez is leaving to lead BC Ferries instead.

The latter Crown corporation has been without a permanent CEO since July, when Mark Collins was fired from the position. Since then, Vice President and CFO Jill Sharland has been filling in.

At the time, BC Ferries said it was time for “renewal, fresh ideas and a renewed commitment to the highest standards of customer service, safety and affordability.”

In the months since then, the ferry operator said it conducted an international search for the best next person.

“Nicolas Jimenez is the right leader at the right time for BC Ferries. He is a change leader with a proven track record of success. He is customer focused with a deep commitment to financial accountability and rate affordability,” Board Chair Joy MacPhail said in a statement Tuesday (Jan. 17).

She added it will be up to him now to tackle issues of staffing shortages, service disruptions and revitalizing fleets.

ICBC’s board of directors thanked Jimenez for his service and called his departure a loss for the company.

“We look back on his contributions to ICBC with admiration and appreciation. We wish him nothing but success in his new role,” Board Chair Catherine Holt said in a statement. They have appointed CFO Phil Leong as their intermin replacement.

Jimenez will work his last day with ICBC on Feb. 3, before starting at BC Ferries on March 6.

