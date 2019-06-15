Nine fires burning in West Kootenay

All fires considered to be lightning caused.

Several new fires discovered Saturday brings the total of wildfires burning in the West Kootenay to nine.

All of the fires are related to lightning that has passed through the area over the last few days and are still relatively small. Seven of the fires are listed by the BC Wildfire Service as “new”. One as “under control” and one near Crawford Bay as “out of control”.

Discovered June 15:

Gem Hill, west of Castlegar near HWY 3 — new

Hudu FSR, near Champion Lakes Prov Park — new

Discovered June 14:

Erie Creek, North of Erie lake near Salmo — new

Duhamel Creek, north of Nelson — new

Champion Creek, near Champion Lakes Prov Park — new

Mount Drewey, west shore of Kootenay Lake — new

Duck Creek, near Wyndell — new

Kid creek, east of Creston — new

Discovered June 13:

Merry Creek, near Castlegar — under control

Weasel Creek, near Crawford Bay — out of control

PREVIOUS: West Kootenay storm sparks fires

There are currently 54 active wildfires burning in the province, with 19 of those being in the Southeast Fire Centre.