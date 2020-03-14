Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, provided an update on novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Friday in Vancouver. (BC Government)

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in B.C., bringing total to 73

This includes a confirmed case in every health authority

B.C. has nine new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 73.

This includes seven people within the Vancouver Coastal Health authority, one within the Fraser Health and one presumptive case in Interior Health.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters during a Saturday briefing that

two of the cases previously confirmed in the Lower Mainland were residents within the Northern Health Authority region. The pair have since travelled home, after being advised by health officials, and are in isolation at their home in the north.

“They were identified when they were staying here in Vancouver Coastal,” Henry said, adding that their conditions were mild.

This means that every health authority has at least one confirmed COVID-19 case.

READ MORE: Return home while you can, Ottawa tells Canadians travelling abroad

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Second presumptive case of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Just Posted

Second presumptive case of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Total number of cases up to 73 in B.C.

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in B.C., bringing total to 73

This includes a confirmed case in every health authority

West Kootenay residents advised to prepare for freshet

West Kootenay snowpack is at 121% of normal, Boundary snowpack is at 134% of normal

Testing for COVID-19 available in West Kootenay, but call first

Interior Health says people suspecting they have the virus must be screened first

Whitewater Ski Resort to stay open despite COVID-19 outbreak

The resort is introducing several measures to keep guests healthy

‘I’m profoundly disappointed,’ Horgan says of COVID-19 panic buying

As grocery store shelves empty across the province, Premier John Horgan asks people to be considerate

Jury selection in B.C. Supreme Court postponed over coronavirus concerns

Meanwhile, provincial court remains open but a contingency plan is in place

COVID-19: Return home while you can, Ottawa tells Canadians travelling abroad

Poland is suspending all international flights and trains on Sunday, for example

Cultural institutions cancel shows, empty seats amid COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus impacting large galleries, musesums, theatres across Canada

Premiers warn billions more needed from feds to weather COVID-19 crisis

Federal government is looking at ways to get financial support directly to Canadians who need it

Hospital director given discretion to allow unescorted outings for B.C. child killer

Allan Schoenborn cannot possess any weapons or use alcohol or drugs, except those approved by a doctor

B.C.’s largest universities move classes online amid coronavirus spread

University of Victoria has cancelled classes with more than 250 students

Girl Guide cookie sales hurt by coronavirus

Canadian organization suspends cookie sales and camps

Vancouver Island ‘coffee group’ wins $1-million 6/49 prize

Seven retirees who meet weekly for coffee will share windfall from Tuesday night’s draw

Most Read