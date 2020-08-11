The person arrested after Allan Young was assaulted has not yet appeared in Nelson court. (Bill Metcalfe photo)

No charges yet in death of B.C. officer Allan Young

Police and Crown say the investigation is still underway

Neither the Nelson Police Department nor the Crown counsel has yet released any information about the person who police say attacked an off-duty Abbotsford police officer on Baker Street last month.

Const. Allan Young of the Abbotsford Police Department was seriously injured July 16 after he allegedly approached a man causing a disturbance. Young later died on July 19.

A 26-year-old man was arrested, but the two agencies have so far said nothing about the person’s identity or about the status of the case, except that it is still under investigation.

In a criminal investigation, the police assess whether there is enough evidence to recommend to the Crown counsel that charges be laid.

In making a decision about whether to lay charges, Crown counsel considers whether there is a solid case with a good likelihood of conviction and whether prosecuting the case would be in the public interest. If a charge is laid, a date is then set for the accused person to appear in court.

The Star will report on this case whenever further information is available.

Related:

Abbotsford officer remembered for sense of humour after dying in off-duty Nelson assault

Nelson residents leave a light on for deceased Abbotsford officer


bill.metcalfe@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oh baby, what a birthday gift: $2.8M raised to help B.C. boy with rare disease
Next story
Ministers, top public servant to be grilled by committee on WE affair

Just Posted

No charges yet in death of B.C. officer Allan Young

Police and Crown say the investigation is still underway

GoFundMe looks to restore Greenwood’s Tunnel of Flags

After 20 years of neglect, a crowdfunding campaign hopes to return the heritage site to former glory.

East Trail road an accident waiting to happen

Letter to the Editor from Leslie Gilbert of Trail

No clear option to help more Rosslanders access recreation facilities in Trail: Report

Rossland residents have had to pay double the cost to use the facilities in recent years

Nelson’s American sister city faces COVID-19 culture war

In Sandpoint, Idaho, wearing a mask is about Black Lives Matter, gun rights, and COVID-19

B.C. records 30-50 new COVID-19 cases a day over weekend, no new deaths

Many of those testing positive were identified by contact tracing for being linked to other confirmed infections

Over half of Americans oppose Trump tariff on Canadian aluminum: survey

The survey was conducted Aug. 7 to 9 among 1,513 Canadians and 1,003 Americans

Oh baby, what a birthday gift: $2.8M raised to help B.C. boy with rare disease

‘We are very thankful to everybody,’ Aryan Deol’s father says

‘Huckleberry’ the bear killed after B.C. residents admit to leaving garbage out for videos

North Shore Black Bear Society said it was local residents who created a ‘death sentence’ for bear

Police investigating after insults, expletives yelled at federal minister’s staff

A 90-second video circulating on social media appears to have been shot by the person who was yelling

5 B.C. First Nations call out Canada for ‘discriminatory’ food fish practices

West Coast nations say government ignoring court-won right to chinook and coho

Lost dog reunited with family 3 months after going missing on remote B.C. trail

‘The poor thing was skin and bones,’ says one of its Vancouver Island rescuers

B.C. marine ecologist wants Canada to sink its teeth into shark protection

Gulf Islands scientist says top predator under shocking threat from human behaviour

Rent-relief program becomes new front in fight between Liberals, opposition

Opposition trying to draw parallels between decision to have Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. run program and the WE controversy

Most Read