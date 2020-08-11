No charges yet in death of B.C. officer Allan Young

Police and Crown say the investigation is still underway

Neither the Nelson Police Department nor the Crown counsel has yet released any information about the person who police say attacked an off-duty Abbotsford police officer on Baker Street last month.

Const. Allan Young of the Abbotsford Police Department was seriously injured July 16 after he allegedly approached a man causing a disturbance. Young later died on July 19.

A 26-year-old man was arrested, but the two agencies have so far said nothing about the person’s identity or about the status of the case, except that it is still under investigation.

In a criminal investigation, the police assess whether there is enough evidence to recommend to the Crown counsel that charges be laid.

In making a decision about whether to lay charges, Crown counsel considers whether there is a solid case with a good likelihood of conviction and whether prosecuting the case would be in the public interest. If a charge is laid, a date is then set for the accused person to appear in court.

The Star will report on this case whenever further information is available.

