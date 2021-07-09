Rose Sawka, 91, reaches out to her son Terry Sawka, on a daily visit through the window at a Prince Rupert senior care home in early 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Rose Sawka, 91, reaches out to her son Terry Sawka, on a daily visit through the window at a Prince Rupert senior care home in early 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

No COVID-19 vaccination, no visit to B.C. senior care homes

Most staff vaccinated, others to be subject to 3 tests a week

Opening up B.C. senior care homes to more visitors requires strict rules around full COVID-19 vaccination, and a testing and mask routine for any senior home employees who have not been immunized.

For fully vaccinated visitors, the rules are simple as of July 19: no more appointments necessary, wear a mask in common areas and family groups can visit together and hug their loved ones without masks. Visitors who haven’t had two shots and 14 days to build their immunity won’t be allowed in, and all visitors will still be subject to screening to check vaccination status and any symptoms of illness before entering.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says every facility is expected to ensure that visiting hours extend to evenings and weekends, after care home residents went months with a single designated visitor or in some cases, no visitors allowed.

Henry says the “vast majority” of care home staff and residents have received two vaccinations, but the exact status of each won’t be known to public health authorities until the July 19 order requires them to report their vaccination history to employers. A shortage of care home workers means those without full immunization will still be allowed to work, but they will be required to wear masks and be subject to three rapid tests each week.

“Volunteers and personal service providers who generally work in long-term care will need to be fully vaccinated before they’ll be able to resume activities in care homes,” Henry said July 8.

On Friday, B.C. recorded its second day without an COVID-19 outbreak in long-term care, assisted living or independent living senior facilities. Public health teams recorded 45 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours up to July 9.

