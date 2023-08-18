NO FLIGHTS: Okanagan wildfires shut down Kelowna airport

‘Priority is safety of our community and access to the airspace required by aerial firefighters’

Wildfires in Kelowna, West Kelowna, and Lake Country have forced the closure of airspace around Kelowna International Airport (YLW).

“The priority is the safety of our community and to allow access to the airspace required by aerial firefighters,” said Cassie Brannagan, communications advisor. “We appreciate travellers’ patience with this evolving situation. Travellers are asked to check with their airline for the most up-to-date flight information before coming to the airport.”

Brannagan said airport management will continue to work with our industry stakeholders, BC Wildfire Service, NavCanada and Transport Canada, to understand how these wildfires will impact operations.

Updates will be provided on the YLW website.

