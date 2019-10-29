(Trail Times file photo)

No layoffs at Teck Trail, says spokesperson

Reduction targets met by attrition, expiry of temp positions, and deferring of job vacancies

The Trail smelter workforce will see little change in the latest trimming of jobs announced at company headquarters last week.

On Thursday, Teck Resources said it would be cutting 500 full-time jobs from its roster of around 10,000 employees, and deferring spending by roughly $500 million in 2020.

“We do not anticipate any layoffs at Trail Operations,” Teck Trail spokesperson Carol Vanelli Worosz told the Trail Times on Monday.

“At Trail Operations, we review our costs and efficiencies on a routine basis, including employee levels.

“While there will be a modest reduction in employee levels at Trail Operations, we do not anticipate significant changes at this time,” Vanelli Worosz added.

“Any reductions will likely be achieved through a combination of retirements and attrition, the expiry of temporary positions, and deferring filling a number of current job vacancies.”

Read more: MLA anticipates further job loss in resource sector

Read more: Slowing market has Teck closing Pend Oreille Mine

Read more: $174-million acid plant up and running at Teck Trail

The Vancouver-based miner said it wants to improve efficiency and productivity after reporting its third-quarter profit attributable to shareholders fell to $369 million, down from earnings of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year.

“While our financial position is strong, in light of uncertain economic conditions, Teck has implemented a company-wide cost reduction program,” Vanelli Worosz continued. “To reduce our operating costs, and planned capital spending for the balance of 2019 and 2020, targeting reductions of approximately $500 million from previously planned spending through the end of 2020.”

The company said in a regulatory filing earlier this year it had about 10,000 full-time “regular” employees as of the end of 2018, with about 4,400 in coal operations, 2,500 in copper and 2,200 in its zinc mining sector.

For 2020, the company plans to trim a further $330 million in spending, including $130 million from its capital plans.

“While our financial position remains strong, we have implemented a company-wide cost reduction program with reduced spending,” said Teck CEO Don Lindsay on a conference call.

“Over the past few years, we have been focused on maximizing production to capture margins during periods of higher commodity prices,” Lindsay said on the call.

“However, current global economic uncertainties are having a significant negative effect on the prices of our products, particularly steelmaking coal.”

Lindsay said Teck’s operations in Chile have not been affected so far by protests sparked by public transportation price hikes which have resulted in several deaths.

He said about 5,000 people are working on construction of its Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 mining project there and funding will continue because it is a key component of future growth.

The company’s Neptune Bulk Terminals expansion in Vancouver is also a “priority project” that will continue to attract funding.

~ With files from Canadian Press


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
No layoffs at Teck Trail, says spokesperson
Next story
Los Angeles wildfire forces residents, celebrities to flee

Just Posted

Christmas hamper program up and running for Beaver Valley

Local United Way takes the reins of former Fruitvale Community Chest

Students help restore important wildlife habitat at Beaver Creek

Kootenay Society leads 3-yr restoration project that includes planting native trees and shrubs

Trail RCMP outfitted with Tasers

8 officers were certified in Taser training last week, 7 re-certified

No layoffs at Teck Trail, says spokesperson

Reduction targets met by attrition, expiry of temp positions, and deferring of job vacancies

WestJet celebrates inaugural flight between Cranbrook and Vancouver

Regional service was announced last April, with daily flights planned between the two cities

Los Angeles wildfire forces residents, celebrities to flee

At least eight homes were destroyed and six damaged in the LA-area blaze

Pitcher Francis, goalie McLean among BC Sports Hall of Fame’s 2020 inductees

Alex Stieda and Sonja Gaudet among other inductees

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

ICBC improving, but not yet out of the red, B.C. minister says

David Eby refutes reports of staff increase, ‘dividend’ to province

PM turns to Anne McLellan, once Alberta’s only federal Liberal, to help form government

Also tapped to assist is Canada’s ambassador to France, Isabelle Hudon

Saving for a down payment on your first home takes a careful plan

Financial consumer agency says minimum is 5% of purchase price if you plan to spend $500,000 or less

Puppy sustains ‘horrific injuries’ after falling out of truck in Williams Lake

Motorists reminded to travel with pets kept inside vehicles

Dressing backwards will earn you a free 7-Eleven slurpee

In celebration for its reverse birthday, 7-Eleven is giving out the goods

Most Read