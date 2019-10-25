No need to pause divorce proceedings despite foreign hearings: Supreme Court

Ruling comes in the case of a Belgian couple, who lived in Quebec when they decided to divorce

The Supreme Court of Canada says Quebec courts shouldn’t automatically pause civil proceedings when a foreign court is examining the same matter.

The ruling came Friday in the case of a Belgian couple — their identities are protected — who lived in Quebec when they decided to divorce.

The husband applied for dissolution of the marriage under Belgian law, while his wife applied in Quebec.

The husband then filed a motion in Quebec Superior Court to dismiss his wife’s application, but he was unsuccessful.

READ MORE: B.C. online divorce assistant aims to streamline paperwork

However, the Quebec Court of Appeal overturned that decision, given the legal principle of recognizing foreign judgments.

The wife then took her case to the Supreme Court, which agreed with the original decision to let the divorce proceedings continue in Quebec.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kootenay students favour NDP in mock election
Next story
In the news: Licence plate fights and a letter hailing tennis star Bianca Andreescu

Just Posted

Windstorm ravages Rossland

Blow-through knocked down trees, damaged homes, power lines

Spooky Saturday set for Silver City

Spooktacular goes in downtown Trail from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26

Trail market serving up scary good food and fun, Saturday

incrEDIBLE offerings are part of the city’s Spooktacular

Tell the Times

Web Poll is based on a recent news story

Pumpkin prep

Cafeteria will feature a Halloween-themed buffet on Friday

VIDEO: Dangling Edmonton window-washer rescued from swinging scaffolding

A video taken by a witness showed the platform swinging wildly in the wind

Capitals complete big comeback, beat Canucks 6-5 in shootout

Vancouver held 5-1 lead late in second period

B.C. government considering options in ICBC medical expert case: Horgan

Changes aimed at curbing costs at the financially troubled Insurance Corp. of B.C.

Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

Vandalized Sea to Sky Gondola ‘on track’ for spring 2020 opening after new haul rope arrives

The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland

‘One Sailing White’: Passengers concoct punny drink names for BC Ferries’ onboard alcohol

One Sailing White, Expect Delay IPA and Duke Pint among the suggestions

LIVE BLOG: Thousands join Greta Thunberg for climate strike in Vancouver

Other speakers at the event include David Suzuki and Tiny House Warrior activist Kanahus Manuel

‘Emotional’ Margaret Atwood receives rare honour from the Queen

Author of Handmaid’s Tale receives Order of the Companions of Honour

‘We can’t fix all of it’: B.C. mayor says costs of updating deadly lake likely too high

Man-made lake where two girls drowned remains closed as B.C. city council deliberates updates

Most Read