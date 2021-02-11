No new cases of COVID-19 in West Kootenay

The region earned a break from the pandemic for a week

There were no COVID-19 cases confirmed in the West Kootenay during the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6. Illustration: B.C. Centre for Disease Control

The West Kootenay registered no new cases of COVID-19 for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.

The Nelson, Creston, Trail, Castlegar, Grand Forks, Arrow Lakes, and Kootenay Lake local health areas earned a respite from the pandemic, while four areas in the East Kootenay had one case each according to the B.C Centre for Disease Control.

The Nelson area, which includes Salmo, has had 72 total cases since the start of the pandemic. Creston follows with 23, Trail has had 19, and Castlegar has had 18.

Grand Forks (eight cases), Kootenay Lake (five) and Arrow Lakes (three) have been relatively untouched by the pandemic.

READ MORE:

• Two deaths, 46 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

• For B.C. seniors in care, it’s been nearly a year of isolation to combat COVID-19 outbreaks

Coronavirus