A concept of the proposed development. Photo: Rossland City Council

No referendum needed for Rossland city hall development: B.C. government

Spokesperson said there is no legal basis for B.C. government to demand referendum on project

The B.C. government will not request a referendum on a new city hall and affordable housing development at 1920 3rd Ave in Rossland, according to a newsletter by the city.

The city said they recently received the letter on the issue from Tara Fagenello, who is the assistant deputy minister in the local government division of housing.

Members of the Rossland Taxypayers Federation (RTF) previously had sent the petition to B.C. Minister of Housing Selina Robinson, asking for a referendum to be held on the proposed project.

The petition gathered more than 350 signatures and claimed that the city withheld important environmental, geotechnical and traffic reporting until the day after a public heading was held on the project in February, 2020.

Despite the allegations, Fagenello had already received information about the proposed referendum from both the RTF and the city before she sent the letter to both parties.

The letter also highlighted that since the city isn’t burrowing any money for the project, no referendum is required to be held.

“This is the response we expected. The provincial government is not inclined to intervene in local matters as local governments are granted a fair amount of autonomy for the decisions they make,” said mayor Kathy Moore in the newsletter.

“In addition to this rationale, council feels that it has sufficiently consulted and informed the public on this proposed project.”

The city has also posted reports and other communications material about the project since March 2019.

If completed, the new city hall will be located on the first level of the building while 37 affordable housing units would be located on the second, third and fourth floors.

Of the anticipated $15 million cost for the project, BC Housing is providing approximately $5.6 million while the city is providing approximately $3 million.

The project is undergoing final review by its multiple partners and a tender is anticipated to go out for the project in January, 2021. It’s anticipated the project will be completed in October, 2022.

