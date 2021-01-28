Nominate favourite small business for SBBC Award

Small businesses are the backbone of the B.C. economy, but many have endured the toughest year ever due to the pandemic.

West Kootenay consumers can show their support and appreciation by nominating a local business for a Small Business BC Award (SBBC).

“This past year has been unlike any other for small business owners, which makes this celebration all the more important,” says SBBC CEO, Tom Conway in a release. “In the midst of the challenges we’re facing, we want to take a moment and acknowledge the hard work and dedication it takes to run a successful business, especially during a pandemic.”

Many Greater Trail businesses have faced challenges like no other, but have met COVID conditions head on and risen above restrictions to continue to provide their services to the community.

If there is a business or entrepreneur that persevered and went beyond the call of duty, then take the opportunity to nominate them for one of six categories, which include: Best Youth Entrepreneur, Best Community Impact, Best Solopreneur, Best Immgrant Entrepreneur, Best Innovation, and Premier’s People’s Choice.

The Solopreneur Award is a new category for the SBBC Awards, which recognizes outstanding individuals who started successful businesses and can demonstrate vision, resilience and passion in achieving their goals.

The Best Community Impact Award will recognize businesses that have given back to their community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. While, the Best Innovation Award honours businesses that have pivoted and changed their business model to succeed in 2020.

Businesses can be nominated by both the businesses themselves and by members of the public who wish to show their support for an entrepreneur in their community.

“Our small businesses play an essential role in the overall health and vibrancy of our communities and local economies, and we are proud of the resiliency they have shown in a year full of extraordinary challenges,” said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages. “The hard work, talent and innovation of BC entrepreneurs deserves to be recognized now more than ever. I encourage everyone to take a moment to nominate your favourite local business and celebrate their accomplishments.”

Nominations are made online and open to the public for voting. The Top 20 votes in each category will be pared down to the Top 5 after being judged by an internal panel of business experts.

The Top 5 will be required to make a presentation about their business to panel of judges, pitching why their business should win an award.

A virtual gala will be hosted over the course of three days, to announce and honour the winners of the 18th Annual Small Business BC Awards.

The winners will receive $1,500, a short video shot by a professional film crew of their business, and an all access pass to Small Business BC’s services.

Nominations for the awards started Jan. 18 and will continue to Mar. 8, 2021. Nominations can be submitted at smallbusinessbc.ca/awards.

