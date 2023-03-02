Nominations open for Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year

This usually annual accolade has been on hiatus for three years due to pandemic restrictions

Nominations for Trail-Warfield Citizen of the year are now open.

Know a person, or persons, deserving recognition as Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year?

In a show that life is returning to a pre-pandemic groove, the Knights of Columbus have opened nominations for the accolade, which will be given to the recipient in a public ceremony during Silver City Days in May.

The award recognizes an outstanding record of community service.

Notably, Citizen of the Year eligibility isn’t specific to an age group. Moreover, nominations may be submitted by any resident of Trail or Warfield, or by an organization that serves at least one of the two municipalities.

Nomination packages can be picked up at the municipal offices in Trail and Warfield, at local churches, and in the Trail Riverfront Centre library.

The deadline for submission is noon on Friday, April 14.

The last recipients — Dan and Lana Rodlie — were recognized in April 2020 for their years of ‘getting-it-done’ community service. Unfortunately, there was no presentation for the Rodlies as COVID restrictions had shutdown Silver City Days and all public events.

Since 1957 the Fraternal Order of the Knights of Columbus has recognized ongoing community service of a person or persons as Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year, and presented the honour in May as a launch to City of Trail celebrations.

Choosing a recipient in April coincides with National Volunteer Week in Canada, which runs April 15 to April 21. The event celebrates the millions of volunteers from coast-to-coast whose contributions help keep Canadian communities vibrant, inclusive, and resilient.

After a three-year hiatus, Silver City Days is slated to return Wednesday, May 10 and run until Sunday, May 14.

