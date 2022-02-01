Nominations open for your favourite local businesses

“The Trail and District Chamber of Commerce wants you to choose the best in business in our region.” Photo: Submitted

The local chamber is asking you to think back over the last year and consider your shopping/business interactions in Trail and the Greater Area.

With so many fantastic local businesses and nonprofits in the community, there’s certainly a few standouts for you.

Now’s the time to give your favourite local businesses a nod of recognition by nominating them for a Business Excellence Award through the Trail and District Chamber of Commerce.

To nominate your favourite business and favourite business/nonprofit persons in a variety of categories click here: Nominations

Nominations close at midnight on Saturday, Feb. 20.

After that come back from Feb. 28 to March 20 and and place a vote!

*All winners of each category must be a member in good standing with the Trail and District Chamber of Commerce.

Nomination categories:

Business of the Year

This award recognizes a business whose commitment to overall best business practices, customer service, employee relations, superior marketing and social media strategies, and positive public image is exemplary. This business leads the way and sets an example within our business community. The Business of the Year recipient stands out among peers in the business community as a leading organization both in its approach to business and service to the community.

Business Person of the Year

This person sets an example as a dedicated business leader, and projects a positive image in the community. They work to motivate and encourage other entrepreneurs and actively contribute to the growth of the community.

Employer of the Year

This business is where everyone wants to work. A business that goes above and beyond for their employees and demonstrates outstanding leadership in the workplace.

Emerging Entrepreneur

A rising star whose business has been operating for less than three (3) years. They demonstrate excellence in the areas of innovation, management, marketing, customer service and integrity.

Excellence Under 40

An outstanding individual who exemplifies entrepreneurial spirit and is of age 40 or younger. This award symbolizes the accomplishments of the innovative entrepreneur who inspires others with their vision, leadership and achievement.

Tourism

A business that offers a tourism product or service that promotes the region as a destination. They have demonstrated collaboration with other businesses or tourism industry partners to enhance a visitor’s experience.

Go Green

A business that has taken steps to reduce their environmental impact. They demonstrate an ongoing commitment to the environment by considering the impact on the environment in all decision-making, product/service development and business practices.

Community Impact

A business that has voluntarily engaged in activities that enhance the quality of life in the community and supports these endeavors through time, donations and/or support. They have created a culture of giving with an emphasis on community volunteerism.

Customer Service

A business that has consistently provided superior customer service and is known to go above and beyond for their customers. They have product knowledge, take pride in their service and exceed customer expectations.

Professional Service

A professional service business that exceeds the expectations of their clients and exemplifies professionalism and integrity. Examples include lawyers, engineers, doctors, dentists, realtors, hairdressers, tradesmen and any other professional services.

Retail

A retail business that demonstrates a passion for their business and is willing to stand behind their products. The business has a reputation for excellence in retail through product availability and knowledge with an inviting atmosphere in their retail space.

Not-for-Profit/Charitable Organization

Awarded to an organization, in any NGO (non-governmental organization) sector, that is a not-for-profit organization, charitable organization, or society, dedicated to making a difference within our region. The organization is dedicated to developing the skills, knowledge, and performance of the organization and its volunteers.

