BC Wildfire Service planes could be seen filling up with water at Syringa Creek Provincial Park as they fought the Goose Creek wildfire. Photo: Bryan DeKeles

BC Wildfire Service planes could be seen filling up with water at Syringa Creek Provincial Park as they fought the Goose Creek wildfire. Photo: Bryan DeKeles

Norns Creek wildfire north of Castlegar grows while Goose Creek calms

Tuesday rain may help reduce fire activity

The Goose Creek wildfire, 15 kilometres north of Castlegar near Pass Creek, is now under control.

The lightning-caused fire was reported just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The fire is receiving a full response from BC Wildfire Service that includes helicopters, planes and at times over 30 ground crews working at once.

The perimeter is reported as 10.41 hectares as of Tuesday morning.

Structures are not currently threatened and there are no evacuation orders or alerts in effect at this time.

Windy conditions and the wildfire smoke that moved into the area last week have affected the fire and the ability of crews to fight it.

Upper Norns Creek wildfire

A new lightning-caused wildfire was discovered Saturday, Aug. 19, to the west of the Goose Creek fire.

The Upper Norns Creek fire is estimated to be about 100 hectares and out of control as of Tuesday.

It is receiving a modified response from BCWS. This means the fire is managed using a combination of techniques with a goal of minimizing costs and damage while maximizing ecological benefits from the fire. This response method is used when there is no immediate threat to values.

Rain began to fall in Castlegar on Tuesday morning with the potential to reduce fire activity.

READ MORE: Whitewater Ski Resort offering free accommodation for wildfire evacuees


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
follow us on Twitter


Sign up for the Castlegar News newsletter here to have local stories delivered straight to your inbox.

B.C. Wildfires 2023castlegar

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Chilly 15K birthday swim honours dad who drowned in Harrison Lake
Next story
Detached home prices down in Toronto, Vancouver and Fraser Valley: report

Just Posted

“Thanks to our friends at the CIBC Foundation and their commitment to a world where no one has to fear a cancer diagnosis, we’re proud to announce their $10,000 donation to help purchase a colonoscope … ” L-R: Melissa Archambault, foundation board director accepts this donation from the Trail CIBC team members, Manisha, Anna and Alicia. Photo: Submitted
CIBC Foundation donates $10,000 to cancer care at Trail hospital

“The hot days of summer tend to slow down the pace of life not just for people but also for the smaller creatures who live around us.”
What you see: Creatures great and small

Kootenay Mountain Biking is holding an E-Bike Educational Summit on Aug. 26-27 in Rossland. Photo: Jim Bailey
Sign up for E-Bike educational summit in Rossland

BC Wildfire Service planes could be seen filling up with water at Syringa Creek Provincial Park as they fought the Goose Creek wildfire. Photo: Bryan DeKeles
Norns Creek wildfire north of Castlegar grows while Goose Creek calms