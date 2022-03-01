Northern Alberta First Nation discovers 169 potential graves

Kapawe’no First Nation says potential graves have been identified using ground-penetrating radar

A child’s dress is seen on a cross outside a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., Sunday, June 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A northern Alberta First Nation says 169 potential graves have been found using ground-penetrating radar at the site of a former residential school.

Kapawe’no First Nation Chief Sydney Halcrow says a specialized drone was also used to find evidence of graves at the former Grouard Mission site, about 370 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

“Finding one grave is too much,” a visibly emotional Halcrow said at a news conference Tuesday. “Finding (multiple) is incomprehensible.”

The archeology department at the University of Alberta led the project in an effort to help the community’s collective healing. Kisha Supernant, project lead and director of the Institute of Prairie and Indigenous Archaeology, said the discovery supports what survivors and elders had already been saying.

Supernant, who is Métis, said her family members are in the records of those who died at the school.

“Each of these children was a beloved part of a family and no one has been held accountable for their deaths,” she said.

The residential school, also known as St. Bernard Mission School, was opened by the Roman Catholic Church in 1894 and ran until 1961.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission heard testimony from survivors about serious sexual and physical abuse, manual labour and the spread of illness at the school. It had a large population of Métis children.

The commission, which documented stories from survivors and issued a final report in 2015, has a record of 10 student deaths at St. Bernard.

Survivor Frank Tomkins testified that staff at the residential school once made a boy who could not control his bowels eat some of his own excrement.

Survivor Rita Evans went to the school for four years and told the commission there was a lot of religious instruction and drudge work, but little emphasis on classroom education.

“We were forever praying and not learning anything, and when I came out of Grade 6, my goodness, I didn’t know nothing you know except work, work,” Evans said.

An inspector, who visited the school 10 years before its closure, said it was developing into an orphanage.

An estimated 150,000 First Nations, Inuit and Métis children attended residential schools. The commission documented at least 4,100 deaths.

The Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program has a hotline to help residential school survivors and their relatives suffering trauma invoked by the recall of past abuse. The number is 1-866-925-4419.

— Daniela Germano, The Canadian Press

