Icy road conditions led to the crash. (Photo: Facebook)

Icy road conditions led to the crash. (Photo: Facebook)

Northern Health bus hit by semi truck between Prince Rupert and Terrace

No injuries reported to passengers or driver in the Jan. 10 incident

Icy road conditions along Highway 16 contributed to a semi-truck colliding with the Northern Health Connections bus on route to Terrace from Prince Rupert on Jan. 10.

The collision occurred at Agate Creek, 58 km outside of Prince Rupert, Const. Brody Hemrich said, adding the medical bus driver had pulled over to install chains to the wheels for safety when the semi slid on the ice, creating a minor impact to the bus.

There were no reported injuries on the bus carrying 12 passengers and one driver, Eryn Collins, communications manager for Northern Health, said.

Another Northern Health Connections bus was dispatched to pick up the passengers and continue to Terrace. However, it was turned back to Prince Rupert due to the ongoing inclement highway conditions and closures.

Highway 16 was closed during parts of the day between the two cities due to hazardous, icy, road conditions.

The NH Connections provides transportation for clients travelling to non-emergent health services outside their home communities.

The Connections bus which departed at 8 a.m. on Jan 10 would not have proceeded to travel down the highway if the closure had been in effect at the time, Collins said.

Affected passengers who returned to Prince Rupert were provided overnight hotel accommodations and food vouchers.

A third attempt, on the morning of Jan. 11, departed Prince Rupert to complete the regular route to Prince George, Collins said.

A travel advisory is still in effect for Highway 16 between Prince Rupert and Terrace due to freezing rain with DriveBC not recommending travel along this stretch until it is safe to do so again.

READ MORE: Highway 16 winter upkeep is becoming a salty issue

READ MORE: Hwy 16 closed between Prince Rupert and Terrace due to freezing rain

 
Norman Galimski | Journalist 
Send Norman email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. urban mayors say they’ve hit their limit on homelessness, disorder
Next story
Neighbours call B.C. shipbreaking operation a ‘disaster waiting to happen’

Just Posted

In anticipation of all students returning to classes this week, Pete Stamper of KC Recycling in Trail and his staff went around delivering KN95 masks to area schools for staff members. Pictured is Stamper donating 100 masks to Webster Elementary School Principal, Brian Stefani. Photo:Submitted
Trail recycling company donates N95 masks to schools

Photo: Submitted
Heads up: Traffic backed up near the Trail mall

RCMP gave a verbal warning to the punch-throwing neighbour, though he could still be charged. Photo: Unsplash
Trail police attend snow spat after punches thrown

BC Assessment reports price of houses rise 32 per cent in Rossland from 2021. Photo: Jim Bailey BC Assessment reports price of single family home rises 32 per cent in Rossland from 2021. Photo: Jim Bailey
Report shows marked increase in price of Rossland property