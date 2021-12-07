Photo: Tracey Tetreau

Not hidden treasure, hidden stain

Tracey Tetreau shares this photo depicting a practice some people engaged in to get rid of their old cars many decades ago, which was junking them down the river bank.

This particular lot of abandoned cars is located just south of the Trail airport, across from Waneta Industrial Park.

“It is definitely pretty sad seeing all these cars disposed of this way,” Tracey said. “I said to my son, if I had unlimited funds, I would rent a barge and go up and down the river and clean it all up. These cars are down below (industrial park) but they are everywhere, even in the bush up past the water tower.”

