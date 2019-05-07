Car speedometer no match for novice driver caught going well beyond the speed limit, according to police. (Pixabay photo)

Novice driver in McLaren clocked going 71 kilometres over speed limit in Squamish

Police say they also found evidence the car had been seized before for the same offence

Police impounded a costly set of wheels in British Columbia’s Sea to Sky Highway over the weekend.

RCMP say a novice driver in a 2018 McLaren 720S was clocked doing 151 km/h in an 80-km/h zone near Porteau Cove on Saturday.

Police say they also found evidence the car had been seized before for the same offence.

READ MORE: B.C.-wide speeding blitz set to counter leading cause of vehicle deaths

RCMP Cpl. Mike Halskov says the fine is almost $1,000, which includes an excessive speed ticket for $483 and a driving while distracted ticket for $368, as well as six demerit points.

Police say vehicle is valued at approximately $462,000 and costs about $15,000 a year to insure.

It was one of five vehicles impounded by RCMP Traffic Services out of Squamish on the weekend, which included a motorcycle that was going 135 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man who taught others to evade millions in taxes loses appeal
Next story
Trail RCMP identify victim of alleged murder

Just Posted

Martech supports Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Donation will go toward Emergency Department Campaign

Falcon Pride flying high in Fruitvale

Fruitvale Elementary started recognizing students doing good things around the school

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email (large or actual size) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Trail Legion leads parade of athletes

Watch for results from the meet in the Trail Times later this week

Trail RCMP identify victim of alleged murder

Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich released a few more details on the case late Monday

‘Historic moment’ as Nanaimo-Ladysmith elects Green MP

Paul Manly will join Elizabeth May in the House of Commons, doubling the Green caucus

Surrey showcases police car for a city force B.C. has not yet approved

The Surrey RCMP has declined to comment

Band isn’t the same after mariachi frog ornament stolen in B.C.

Nanaimo RCMP ask public to keep a look out for metal decoration stolen April 16 on Stewart Avenue

Pilot project to use MedicAlert bracelets for B.C. youth with mental health conditions

Bracelets used for people with dementia, medication allergies to be tested at BC Children’s Hospital

RCMP buy prolific crook a ferry ticket after he is banned from Vancouver Island

38-year-old was nabbed with a bait bike in Nanaimo

New Westminster votes to remove statue of ‘Hanging Judge’ Matthew Begbie

City councillors voted 4-2 in favour of moving the statue from outside provincial court to new location

Exclusive: Family remembers B.C. man killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Public celebration of life for Micah Messent to take place in the Comox Valley

Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold to be tentatively sentenced in September

Recent airline crashes run against trend toward safer flying

In the U.S., no airline passengers were killed in accidents from 2009 until April 2018

Most Read