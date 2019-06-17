(Photo by Hush Naidoo on Unsplash)

Nuclear medicine temporarily suspended at KBRH

Upgrades expected to be in service by end of September

Anyone in the Trail area needing a nuclear medicine test, such as a diagnostic bone scan or “HIDA” scan of the gallbladder, will have to travel to Penticton Regional Hospital, or alternate facilities, for the next four months.

That’s because work to update nuclear medicine technology at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) began Monday, temporarily suspending respective testing for about 15 weeks.

A “SPECT CT” camera will replace the old imaging device. The new equipment will furnish better pictures, and provide a back up for emergency CT scans if the primary CT scanner at KBRH is unavailable due to regular upgrades or repairs.

Other medical imaging will not be impacted, such as X-ray, ultrasound, CT and MRI.

“Patients should discuss their specific imaging needs with their family physician or specialist. Alternate imaging like CT or ultrasound may be an alternative in some cases,” Interior Health advised in a Monday news brief.

“Interior Health recognizes this is an inconvenience to these patients and appreciates their patience and understanding as we make these important improvements to medical imaging for Kootenay Boundary patients.”

Redeveloping this KBRH department is part of a $1.63 million project, funded by the Province of B.C., Interior Health, and the West Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital District.

Nuclear medicine is a branch of medical imaging that uses small amounts of radioactive material to diagnose and determine the severity of or treat a variety of diseases, including many types of cancers, heart disease, gastrointestinal, endocrine, neurological disorders and other abnormalities within the body.

Nuclear medicine is rarely used as an emergency medical imaging tool.

Read more: Board green-lights $15 million for KBRH

Read more: KBRH addresses construction woes


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Early morning house fire in West Trail

Just Posted

Nuclear medicine temporarily suspended at KBRH

Upgrades expected to be in service by end of September

Early morning house fire in West Trail

19 firefighters responded to structure fire on Topping Street

Greater Trail Torch Run

Greater Trail RCMP and Special Olympics team up for annual Law Enforcement Torch Run.

CWL meets at Trail Legion for dinner

48 members and one guest attended June Holy Trinity CWL meeting

Nine fires burning in West Kootenay

All fires considered to be lightning caused.

PHOTOS: Elusive ‘ghost whale’ surfaces near Campbell River

Ecotourism operator captures images of the rare white orca

Otters devour 150 trout at Kootenay hatchery

The hatchery has lost close to 150 fish in the past several months

B.C. church’s Pride flag defaced for second time in 12 days

Delta’s Ladner United Church says it will continue to fly the flag for Pride month

Police probe report of shooting as Raptors rally continues

There were reports of a woman being injured at the event that celebrates the team’s NBA title win

Oil and gas sector cautious as deadline on Trans Mountain decision nears

Trudeau government expected to announce whether it will approve pipeline for second time on Tuesday

Skipping school costs a dozen B.C. students chance at a new car

Cowichan’s Jared Lammi showed up and won $5,000 cheque toward vehicle, but he can’t drive

People throwing food at a bear in Fernie alarms conservation groups

“Approaching and feeding bears contributes to habituation,” says conservation group

Feds announce $50M strategy to fight dementia

Emphasis is on prevention and and supporting caregivers

Federal Liberals’ plan to help first-time homebuyers to kick in weeks before election

Ottawa to pick up 5% of a mortgage on existing homes for households that earn under $120,000 a year

Most Read