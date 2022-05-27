A puppy named Nugget remains missing after its owner’s truck and camper were reported stolen with the dog inside. (ROAM/Facebook)

A puppy named Nugget remains missing after its owner’s truck and camper were reported stolen with the dog inside. (ROAM/Facebook)

Nugget the puppy missing after truck and camper stolen on Vancouver Island

Camper taken from Langford later found in Shawnigan Lake but 3-month Pomeranian still missing

It’s bad enough when your truck and camper get stolen.

But what really hurts is losing the precious nugget that was inside.

Nugget, a three-month-old Pomeranian puppy is missing after a vehicle was stolen in the early hours of May 26 from a job site in the Victoria suburb of Langford with the dog inside. The camper was later recovered in the neighbouring community of Shawnigan Lake, but not the truck or the pup.

The stolen truck is a grey, 2006, Ford F-250, super cab bearing a British Columbia licence plate PM7621.

Anyone who sees the truck or a dog that may be Nugget, to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

READ ALSO: Summer can be a batty time as young start to roam, says B.C. biologist

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore

Previous story
B.C. launches task force to end ‘period poverty’ and nix menstruation stigma

Just Posted

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Photo: Jim Bailey
COVID outbreak declared at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail

View of the Columbia River shoreline in Trail. Photo: Jessee Regnier
Columbia River Treaty modernization talks remain ongoing

The Glenmerry Elementary School Track Meet went full steam ahead at Haley Park on Wednesday, May 25 with about 100 students, teachers, staff and parent volunteers all getting into the action. Photos: Jim Bailey and Christine DeRosa
Glenmerry Elementary track and field

Red areas indicate Lyme-disease risk areas. Map: BCCDC
BCCDC includes Castlegar and Trail in Lyme disease risk zone