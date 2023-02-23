B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside steps away from the podium after speaking during a news conference in Vancouver, on Monday, January 30, 2023. Nurse practitioners in British Columbia now have expanded authority to assess people in crisis for involuntary admission to a treatment facility under the Mental Health Act. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside steps away from the podium after speaking during a news conference in Vancouver, on Monday, January 30, 2023. Nurse practitioners in British Columbia now have expanded authority to assess people in crisis for involuntary admission to a treatment facility under the Mental Health Act. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Nurse practitioners in B.C. can now assess crisis patients for involuntary admissions

Province expects move will reduce pressures on ERs, help people get faster treatment

Nurse practitioners in British Columbia now have expanded authority to assess people in crisis for involuntary admission to a treatment facility under the Mental Health Act.

The New Democrat government says it changed the Mental Health Act last spring to help people get care during a mental health crisis, while respecting their legal rights.

Jennifer Whiteside, B.C.’s mental health and addictions minister, says giving nurse practitioners authority to approve involuntary admission for a patient will reduce pressures on emergency departments and help people get faster treatment.

She says when a person is in a mental health crisis, they require timely, compassionate and appropriate care.

Under the changes, a person in crisis can be admitted to a mental health facility for up to 48 hours if a nurse practitioner or doctor believes that person requires involuntary treatment.

Whiteside says the changes would also cut the time police officers need to spend in emergency rooms while waiting for patient transfers to be approved.

“This is about ensuring we have the resources in our emergency rooms so that our health-care practitioners can take that handoff from a police officer and get that individual into the appropriate care.”

RELATED: B.C. to spend $181M to create 200 general practitioner jobs

Healthmental health

Previous story
Media advocate calls Google’s move to block news content disrespectful to Canadians
Next story
B.C. privacy commissioner part of interprovincial, federal TikTok investigation

Just Posted

Jonathan O’Rourke was sentenced at the Rossland Law Courts on Feb. 22. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Castlegar 7-Eleven knife-point robber sentenced to 12 months

Nitehawks forward Gavin Tritt taps in the game winning goal in a dramatic 4-3 overtime victory over the Nelson Leafs on Wednesday at the B.V. Arena. Photo: Jim Bailey
B.V. Nitehawks take Game 4 in dramatic OT win over Nelson Leafs

Other SPCA services from the non-profit, such as animal cruelty investigations, sheltering, and pet adoption services for dogs like Bear (pictured) will continue. Photo: Jim Bailey
Greater Trail municipalities will not renew SPCA animal control contract

Free public skating will start Feb. 22 and go until the end of March in the Kids Rink at the Trail Memorial Centre. Photo: Jim Bailey
Murphy Foundation funds free public skating