President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Obama was born at B.C. Hospital, conspiracy theorists say

Don’t believe everything you read on the internet

In a stunning new revelation, it appears that former U.S. president Barack Obama was born at White Rock’s Peace Arch Hospital.

That’s according to the internet, at least.

There are a number of Twitter accounts, which are likely political bots, spamming misinformation on the social media platform – including that Obama was actually born in White Rock.

“There are a bunch of crazy people on Twitter who are saying that Barack Obama was born at Peace Arch Hospital,” a reader wrote to Peace Arch News, but requested to not be named.

“I keep wanting to reply to them and assure them (Obama) was NOT born at (Peace Arch) but fear I’d be virtually stoned and accused of being a CIA operative.”

Apparently, social media conspiracy theories linking President Obama to Peace Arch Hospital have existed for several years, but recently the posts have become more frequent.

“Did you know Obama was born at Peace Arch Hospital in White Rock,” @Qanuck4truth recently wrote on the platform.

“(Obama) born at Peace Arch Hospital in British Columbia,” @SassyTallBlonde wrote, adding that Obama’s mother is a CIA asset.

Obama citizenship conspiracy theories have existed since his first presidential campaign in 2008. However, discussions about Obama’s apparent birth at Peace Arch Hospital can be traced back to 2011 on the website freerepublic.com, which is essentially a pro-Trump conspiracy theorist’s wormhole.

The theory is that Obama’s mother was possibly near Blaine while she was in labour with Obama and she travelled to Peace Arch Hospital to give birth. The health records, according to the theory, were later deleted.

“The fact that Medical care would be free was a big bonus,” one freerepublic contributor wrote.

“He was born at Peace Arch Hospital in White Rock BC Canada…. it was common for American women to come across the border to give birth due to the cost being much less in Canada. The mystery continues except one part… 100% he wasn’t born in the USA.”

A media representative from Fraser Health said while they aren’t permitted to speak about specific birth records due to patient privacy, the birth of Obama “is pretty well documented.”

According to his birth certificate, Barack Obama was born at Kapiolani Maternity & Gynecological Hospital, Honolulu, Hawaii, on Aug. 4, 1961 at 7:24 p.m.

Previous story
Pilot was among victims in float plane crash near Port Hardy, sister confirms
Next story
Man allegedly sets fire to South Okanagan RCMP detachment with officers inside

Just Posted

First Nations, governments agree to bring salmon back to Upper Columbia River

The three-year committment is being described as ‘historic’

Searchers called to help Kootenay Lake boaters

South Columbia and Nelson SAR search for missing kayaker

West Kootenay Wolfpack compete at PeeWee lacrosse provincials

The team of athletes from the region travelled to Delta for the tournament

Greater Trail athlete cracks top 20 at Pan Am Games

Fruitvale’s Claire Samulak puts in an impressive performance in Modern Pentathlon at the Pan Am Games

Trail’s famous fan support lacking

Sports ‘n’ Things with Dave Thompson

UPDATE: ‘Thorough, exhaustive’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

SPCA gives warning after husky ‘nearly dies’ from THC overdose

Bear has recovered but cannabis can be very toxic to animals

Man allegedly sets fire to South Okanagan RCMP detachment with officers inside

An Osoyoos man is charged with arson following a fire at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment July 25.

BC Transit aims to have all-electric bus fleet by 2040

Greater Victoria will see the province’s first 10 electric buses by 2021

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

‘Very much on edge:’ Manitoba Indigenous chief talks about search for B.C. murder suspects

Twp people matching the description of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were spotted near the York Landing dump

Obama was born at B.C. Hospital, conspiracy theorists say

Don’t believe everything you read on the internet

Safety report released in 2018 drill that left two BC Ferries workers injured

Transportation Safety Board releases report on ferry safety drill that turned into real-life rescue

B.C. driver caught flicking joint out window while speeding through playground zone

The Saanich Police Department gave the driver a series of hefty fines

Most Read