Off-duty officer helps Trail man in medical distress

Const. Carissa Fowler jumped into action, while off duty, to help a senior driver who appeared to be unconscious behind the wheel at a red light in East Trail. Photo: Unsplash

The Trail RCMP detachment commander is recognizing that even when his officers are not on the clock, that doesn’t mean they are not at-the-ready to jump in and assist the public when someone is in need.

Saturday afternoon, while off-duty, Const. Carissa Fowler, of the Trail and Greater District RCMP, discovered a 71-year-old Trail man who appeared to be unconscious at the wheel of his pickup stopped at a red light at the intersection of Bailey Street and Second Avenue.

A bystander reported the incident to 911 while Fowler assisted the man who she suspected was in medical distress.

After some effort, the constable woke the driver and conducted an initial assessment of his immediate well being. Fowler determined that the man was not in a state of medical emergency.

The driver informed the officer that he experienced unexpected heavy fatigue after a medical treatment and needed to go home to rest.

He declined further medical assessment and treatment by emergency health services.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says the Trail RCMP will report the incident to the BC Office of Superintendent of the Motor Vehicles and ICBC.

“Trail RCMP thanks Const. Fowler for taking action and ensuring that the man was okay,” said Wicentowich, detachment commander. “Our local officers may take off their uniforms once they leave work, but they are always willing to jump back into duty when the community needs them.”

