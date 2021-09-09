An off-duty Revelstoke RCMP officer and his 11-year-old son saved capsized canoers Sept. 6. (Pixabay photo)

An off-duty Revelstoke RCMP officer and his 11-year-old son saved capsized canoers Sept. 6. (Pixabay photo)

Off-duty Revelstoke Mountie and son, 11, rescue capsized canoers

The two men tipped their canoe in Griffin Lake over the weekend

An off-duty RCMP officer and his 11-year-old son rescued two men who had capsized their canoe on Griffin Lake, Sept. 6.

The duo were paddling on the lake, 27 kilometres west of Revelstoke, when they heard screams for help. They found the two men clinging to the canoe, without life jackets.

The officer and his son helped the men to their canoe, provided life jackets and took them safely to shore where they were greeted by their families.

READ MORE: Transportation BC lays out roadmap for how modernization of Highway 1 will affect travellers

“I would like to express our gratitude to the officer and his son,” said one of the men that was rescued, in a news release. “They helped us remain calm and forever grateful.”

The Revelstoke RCMP are reminding boaters to ensure they wear a lifejacket and be aware of clothing worn underneath a lifejacket as if could hinder your ability to swim.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Mountain Resort prepares for B.C. vaccine card amidst uncertainty from province

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BoatingRCMP

Previous story
Greater Trail municipalities on the hunt for new administrative staff
Next story
Golden’s Louisiana Pacific to allow only vaccinated employees on site

Just Posted

School crossing in Warfield circa 1968. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: School safety patrol 50+ years ago

Trail, Warfield and Montrose are all seeking candidates for lead administrative positions. Photo: Scott Graham/Unsplash
Greater Trail municipalities on the hunt for new administrative staff

The Trail police station is located on Laburnum Drive. Photo: Google maps
Trail RCMP report late-night accident, hungry bears and more

Photo: Shayna Douglas/Unsplash
Top Shelf Stories: Forget the darn Gatorade