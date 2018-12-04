Drivers of off-road vehicles and snowmobiles who venture into sensitive habitats in B.C.’s backcountry will face increased fines. Photo submitted

Off-road vehicles caught in sensitive B.C. wildlife habitats to net $575 fine

Areas include all BC Parks and southern mountain caribou habitats

Anyone caught driving off-road vehicles and snowmobiles in habitats deemed sensitive by the government will face hefty increased fines.

The Province said the move will better protect environmentally sensitive habitats and species at risk.

“Effective immediately, anyone operating an off-road vehicle in sensitive habitats, including all BC Parks and southern mountain caribou habitats, will face a $575 fine,” a government news release stated Tuesday.

Violation tickets may be issued under the Wildlife Act or the Park Act by police, conservation officers, natural resource officers or park rangers.

The new fine amount in some cases more than doubles the previous fine amounts of either $230 or $345 depending on the violation. That amount did not reflect the effect of non-compliance to sensitive habitats and species in British Columbia, the government said.

Read More: COS patrol issues charges to riders within mountain caribou habitat

Read More: B.C. communities want say in caribou recovery

Court convictions for snowmobiling in southern mountain caribou habitats also may result in a fine up to $200,000 and six months imprisonment.

Caribou are considered a species at risk, and protecting caribou habitat ranges is crucial to the survival of the species. Controlled and limited access to sensitive habitats by off-road vehicles, such as snowmobiles, is the most effective way to protect these areas and wildlife from harmful recreation activities.

Read More: Leaked audit suggests rules to protect caribou ignored by oil and gas industry

The Province said it has committed to a new long-term, comprehensive, science-based approach to protect and preserve caribou populations: the Provincial Caribou Recovery Program. The Province has put aside $27 million over three years to establish this program.

An important component of the caribou recovery program aims to reduce the effect of winter backcountry recreation (e.g., recreational snowmobiling), which has the potential to damage caribou habitat, increase access by predators and displace mountain caribou from their preferred early and late winter habitat, stated the release.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Royal brides’ personalized wedding touches strike a chord
Next story
Father testifies at B.C. trial for ex-wife accused in 8-year-old daughter’s death

Just Posted

City of Trail looking to fill old library space

Once the Trail Riverfront Centre was complete, the library service moved into the new building

Rossland moves forward on age-friendly plan

Seeking grant to hire age-friendly coordinator

Trail appoints new utilities superintendent

A Utilities Superintendent is a key overseer of water and waste management in the city

Trail citizen nabs alleged thieves in action

Two wallets were stolen from a vehicle in Trail: Citizen tracks down suspects

West Kootenay police take 18 impaired drivers off the road

Eight drivers were criminally impaired, says Sgt. Badry from West Kootenay Traffic Services

Seattle to officially get NHL team

West coast city will become 32nd team

Singh tries to rally his troops as the NDP struggles to gain traction

Singh spoke to NDP staffers who gathered in Ottawa from across the country for the federal party’s annual staff forum

FLNRORD proposes changes to B.C.’s fishing regulations

The public is invited to comment on the changes until Jan. 11, 2019.

Royal brides’ personalized wedding touches strike a chord

The royal brides, the former Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie personalized their weddings

Father testifies at B.C. trial for ex-wife accused in 8-year-old daughter’s death

Teagan Batstone, 8, found dead in 2014

Gluts, price differential: 6 things to know about Canada’s oil-price gap

Alberta says about 190,000 barrels of raw crude oil and bitumen are being produced each day that can’t be shipped out

Off-road vehicles caught in sensitive B.C. wildlife habitats to net $575 fine

Areas include all BC Parks and southern mountain caribou habitats

Canada exports fresh Christmas trees, imports fakes

Canadians imported $61 million worth of fake Christmas trees, despite having 1,872 Christmas tree farms throughout the country

B.C. has the longest healthcare wait times in Canada: report

Median patient wait times are 23.2 weeks in the province, compared to 19.8 nationwide

Most Read