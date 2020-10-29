One complaint the Trail RCMP had to deal with involved laundry. Photo: Annie Spratt on Unsplash

Off the cuff calls to the Trail RCMP

Greater Trail police responded to several vehicle collisions as well as a few more usual cases

Besides attending several scenes of car collisions last week when Mother Nature dropped her first snow in the region, Trail police officers also had to deal with a few calls that were not seasonal in nature, rather they involved complaints more human in nature.

Police called to aid in laundry dispute:

• Oct. 23, just past 7 p.m., the Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a complaint from a man in his 20’s, that the tenants who lived above him had locked him out of a shared laundry space inside a rental home located in Warfield.

The complainant also reported that the other tenants had disturbed his peace, by allegedly banging on the walls and yelling into the homes air vents.

Trail RCMP spoke to both parties who agreed to resolve the matter amongst themselves and their respective landlord.

Trail RCMP recommend that neighbours always make all possible attempts to resolve these kinds of disputes between each other civilly, or through the landlord tenancy branch, before contacting law enforcement officials.

Cane antics raise concern:

• Oct. 24, at 3 p.m. the Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a report of a 55-year-old man seen swinging his cane around in public, while seemingly attempting to complete fancy cane tricks, near the intersection of Pine Avenue and Farwell Street in downtown Trail.

Photo: Pang Yuhao on Unsplash

Photo: Pang Yuhao on Unsplash

According to the complaint, the man was observed to be unsuccessful in his attempts after nearly knocking himself out with his own cane.

Frontline Trail RCMP officers located the man, ensured his well-being and confirmed he was uninjured.

At the suggestion of the RCMP, the man left the area to practice his skills elsewhere.

One complaint the Trail RCMP had to deal with involved laundry. Photo: Annie Spratt on Unsplash
