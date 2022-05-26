Luxury boat (Pixabay.com)

Luxury boat (Pixabay.com)

Okanagan mayor wants boat luxury tax reconsidered

The federal levy applies to vessels valued at more than $250,000

  • May. 26, 2022 9:00 a.m.
  • News

–– Kamloops This Week

An Okanagan community is raising alarm bells about the impact of a new federal luxury tax on recreational boat owners.

The mayor of Spallumcheen, which is located about an hour-and-a-half southeast of Kamloops, between Vernon and Enderby, penned a letter to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District on the matter.

Mayor Christine Fraser called the proposed tax on the sale of boats valued at more than $250,000 “detrimental” to the livelihood of those who work in Sicamous, which is home to a bustling houseboat tourism industry during summer months.

“The local houseboat manufacturers and rental businesses are instrumental in the success of the community, as they provide employment for residents in both manufacturing and tourism industries,” the letter states. “Introducing this luxury tax will have devastating effects on the District of Sicamous, essentially crippling a large portion of their industry.”

Fraser is calling for the federal tax, which also applies to vehicles and aircraft valued at more than $100,000, to be reconsidered.

The tax is calculated as the lesser of:

• 20 per cent of the retail sale price above $250,000 for boats and $100,000 for vehicles and aircraft; or

• 10 per cent of the retail sale price of the subject boat, vehicle or aircraft.

Jessica Wallace, Kamloops This Week

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Privacy policy

Previous story
Needle in a haystack: Less than 1% of homes in B.C. cities listed below $200,000
Next story
‘It was a teaching moment’: Nelson gathering remembers George Floyd

Just Posted

The Glenmerry Elementary School Track Meet went full steam ahead at Haley Park on Wednesday, May 25 with about 100 students, teachers, staff and parent volunteers all getting into the action. Photos: Jim Bailey and Christine DeRosa
Glenmerry Elementary track and field

A bucket brigade on the Spokane River in March released tagged salmon into the Columbia River system. Photo: facebook-Lake Roosevelt Forum
Spring salmon sightings on the Columbia River

Nelson resident Owen Nakamura, whose grandfather was interned in the West Kootenay by the federal government in the Second World War, attended and spoke at the the George Floyd memorial in Nelson on May 25. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
‘It was a teaching moment’: Nelson gathering remembers George Floyd

Zack Cure (left) from Trail was the first customer at the 7-Eleven soft opening on Friday, May 20 and is welcomed by 7-11 employee Manjinder. The official ‘Grand Opening’ celebration goes this Friday, May 27 with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Photo: contributed
Celebrate 7-Eleven Grand Opening