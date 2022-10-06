(Photo - @predatorridge/Instagram)

(Photo - @predatorridge/Instagram)

Okanagan resort cuts ties with Hockey Canada following assault allegations

Predator Ridge set plans in motion in June, becoming one of the first organizations to do so

Predator Ridge Resort has announced that it cut ties with Hockey Canada following multiple sexual assault allegations against the organization.

In recent days, big corporations like Telus, Canadian Tire, and Tim Hortons have also distanced themselves from Hockey Canada, but Predator Ridge says it was one of the first to do so back in June.

“We have notified Hockey Canada that we are permanently severing ties with them,” Predator Ridge management said in an email to Capital News. “We were one of the first partners to suspend all activities back in June and have taken the next step this week to terminate our relationship.”

Predator Ridge was announced as the ‘summer home of Hockey Canada’ back in February 2012, as many of the biggest stars of the NHL make the Okanagan their off-season getaway.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets forward announces he’s cancer free

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadahockeyKelownaOkanaganVernon

Previous story
Vancouver’s Komagata Maru memorial vandalized for second time
Next story
Council grants one-year extension to downtown Trail shelter

Just Posted

The City of Trail was lit up on Oct. 6, 1926. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: Dancing in the streets

High school students recently donated their artwork to brighten the walls of the Trail shelter. Photo: Submitted
Council grants one-year extension to downtown Trail shelter

Photo: Submitted
Rossland Legion donates $5,000 to hospital

The city reminds citizens there are many other ways to show support for Ukraine and other causes that are personally and emotionally important to them. Photo: Trail Times
Painted Ukrainian flag to be removed from Trail river wall