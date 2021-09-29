An RCMP officer stands by as protesters, left, are chained to a gate during an anti-logging blockade in Caycuse, B.C. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The National Police Federation says officers who enforced an injunction against blockades at a logging site on southern Vancouver Island were “the thin blue line between order and chaos.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne

An RCMP officer stands by as protesters, left, are chained to a gate during an anti-logging blockade in Caycuse, B.C. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The National Police Federation says officers who enforced an injunction against blockades at a logging site on southern Vancouver Island were “the thin blue line between order and chaos.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne

Old-growth logging protesters dig in as company to Appeal Court’s injunction denial

Teal Cedar Products Ltd. says in a statement it intends to appeal the judge’s decision from Tuesday

A decision by a British Columbia Supreme Court judge refusing to extend an injunction against old-growth logging protesters did little to release pressure in the dispute as all sides hold steadfast to their positions.

Forest company Teal Cedar Products Ltd. says in a statement it intends to appeal the judge’s decision from Tuesday.

Luke Wallace, a spokesman for the protest group Rainforest Flying Squad, says supporters will stay put at blockade camps at Fairy Creek, a remote area north of Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island.

RELATED: B.C. Supreme Court denies application to extend Fairy Creek injunction

Justice Douglas Thompson’s decision urged the B.C. government to consider further options to address the dispute beyond the injunction, including using criminal or provincial laws or even changing the laws.

B.C.’s Ministry of Attorney General says in a statement it is reviewing the decision and will not comment due to the possibility of appeals launched by the parties involved.

Provincial Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau says the judge made it abundantly clear that it’s the government’s job to address the old-growth logging issue.

Meanwhile, National Police Federation president Brian Sauvé says in a statement the officers who enforced the injunction against blockades were “the thin blue line between order and chaos.”

The Canadian Press

Fairy Creek watershed

Previous story
Driver sentenced to 3 years in prison for death of West Kootenay man
Next story
More people moved to B.C. than elsewhere in Canada in the last year: StatCan

Just Posted

St. Michael’s and Webster Elementary schools were the sites of COVID exposure events in September. Photo: Jim Bailey
IH web platform confirms COVID cases in Trail schools

Michael McIsaac would have celebrated his 32nd birthday on Sept. 24. Photo: Submitted
Driver sentenced to 3 years in prison for death of West Kootenay man

Melanie Chartres, Indigenous Support Teacher at Webster Elementary School, talks about Truth and Reconciliation with students. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay Columbia teacher talks truth and reconciliation with students

Trent Mason and Emily Chambers made the move to Creston from Fernie to fulfill their dream of owning an orchard. (Photo Submitted)
First-time orchard owners in the Creston Valley reflect on lessons learned