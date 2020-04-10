One dead in Balfour house fire

Police are investigating, calling the fire ‘suspicious’

A house fire near Balfour has claimed the life of one person.

“Although an exact cause of the fire is not yet known, investigators are treating the blaze as suspicious in nature at this time,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the RCMP, in a news release.

“Efforts remain underway to confirm the identity of the individual whose remains were found inside the home.”

The blaze in the 6100 block Sykes Road started shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday and was attended by the Balfour-Harrop and North Shore fire departments.

The RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to call 1-877-987-8477.

fire

