One dead in collision north of Kamloops, Highway 5 closed

Two commercial vehicles collided near McLure Thursday; the other driver was taken to hospital

One driver has died and another has been taken to hospital after two semi trucks collided on Highway 5 north of Kamloops around noon Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Roy Parker/Facebook photo)

One driver has died and another has been taken to hospital after a crash between two commercial vehicles on Highway 5 north of Kamloops.

The crash occurred at 12:11 p.m. Thursday near the community of McLure and was attended by Barriere RCMP officers, Collision Analyst Reconstruction Services and BC Highway Patrol Kamloops Officers.

Highway 5 is closed in both directions, and BC Highway Patrol says a time of reopening is unknown at this point, advising drivers to check DriveBC for status updates.

📡 #BCHwy5 – Reports of a vehicle incident approximately 5km south of #McLure affecting both ways of traffic. Crews are en route. Expect delays. #Kamloops #BarriereBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 2, 2023

BC Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation which is in the early stages.

“At this point in the investigation there is no indication of any criminality as a contributing factor,” said Const. Mike Moore, media relations officer with BC Highway Patrol.

Any drivers who witnessed the collision are asked to call BC Highway Patrol Kamloops at 250-828-3111 and refer to file number 23-458.

DriveBC says a detour is available via Highway 24 over to Highway 97/Highway 1. The estimated time of reopening is 8 p.m.

