One man killed, another injured in two Tarrys area fires

A fire on McHardy Road in Shoreacres took the life of the home’s occupant Wednesday night

Smoke from a Tarrys truck and trailer fire could be seen billowing for kilometres. Photo: Submitted

Two major unrelated fires in the Tarrys area had tragic consequences Aug. 2.

A house fire in Shoreacres took the life of one man Wednesday night.

The Tarrys Fire Department was notified of the fire on McHardy Road around 9 p.m. when a neighbour noticed smoke.

According to Tarrys Fire Chief Greg Patterson, flames were visible through the home’s windows when fire crews arrived on scene.

Neighbours reported they believed the home’s occupant was inside the building.

Patterson said firefighters forced their way through the home’s door and were able to extinguish the fire very quickly, but unfortunately the home’s occupant was already deceased.

The fire began in the living room area of the house and the suspected cause is a propane torch, according to Paterson.

It was the second major incident the Tarrys and Crescent Valley Fire Departments responded to that day.

Fire destroyed a parked vehicle and travel trailer off of Highway 3A just north of the Tarrys Fire Hall around 3 p.m.

Patterson says he believes the fire started around the generator that was powering the trailer and spread first to the truck.

“When we arrived, the truck and trailer were fully engulfed and spreading to the grass and brush,” said Patterson.

But crews were able to contain the fire before it spread very far. However, plumes of black smoke were visible for kilometres and highway traffic was significantly impacted.

A man who was living in the trailer was inside when the fire started. A friend was able to get the man out of the trailer, but not before he sustained burns.

The man was transported to hospital by ambulance.

READ MORE: Castlegar Fire Department puts out second suspicious fire in two days



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter