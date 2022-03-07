The slide occurred just east of Golden in the Kicking Horse Canyon. (MOTI photo)

1 person dead in weekend rockslide near Golden

One individual succumbed to their injuries after a rock fell on their vehicle

A person has died in a rockslide in the Kicking Horse Canyon on Friday afternoon (March 4), police have confirmed.

The Golden RCMP was notified of a rock fall and motor vehicle incident at approximately 3:50 p.m. local time.

Emergency crews all responded to the scene to help clear the danger zone.

One person was left in critical condition as a result of a rock falling on their vehicle. The individual was brought to the local area hospital and succumbed to their injuries the following day.

No further information will be released out of respect for the family.

The Golden RCMP would like to thank our partners for their hard work, and sincerely thank the citizens who came together to help those who were injured states Cpl. Mike Wilson.

Our hearts go out to the families of the injured parties.

The highway was closed for approximately two hours while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

READ MORE: To the public from Kootenay Boundary family physicians and nurse practitioners

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

Local NewsOkanagan

Previous story
Northwest B.C. bar raises money for Ukraine with Stolichnaya vodka
Next story
Opposition mounts to forced transfers of medically assisted death seekers in B.C.

Just Posted

Rossland Museum introduces State of Snowpack series which connects residents with local snow science experts. Photo: Mike Lajeunesse
Rossland Museum features State of Snowpack meeting

(Trail Times file photo)
Man fined, towed a stone’s throw from Trail police station

David Restivo’s album Arancina has been nominated for a Juno Award as best jazz group album of the year. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson pianist nominated for Juno Award

Black Press media file photo
LETTER: To the public from Kootenay Boundary family physicians and nurse practitioners