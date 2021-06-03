One fire between Castlegar and Trail out, second one slowing

The smaller of two wildfires between Castlegar and Trail is now out and the larger one is now classified as being held.

The Sullivan Creek Fire is visible from Highway 22 near Birchbank. It has grown to over five hectares, but fire crews are now bringing it under control.

The lightning-caused fire was discovered on May 30. Air tankers, helicopters and ground crews have been attacking the fire ever since.

The Topping Creek fire was also caused by lightning. It remained under one hectare in size and was put out by June 2.

READ MORE: Forest Minister Katrine Conroy responds to protests at Castlegar office



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfireskootenay