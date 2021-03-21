One man dead after ‘targeted shooting’ near Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Police have cordoned off an area outside a West Kelowna strip mall near Highway 97 and Elk Road on Sunday morning. (Dave Ogilvie photo)

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

Highway 97 in West Kelowna is once again open to motorists after a nearly seven-hour closure as RCMP investigated a homicide in the area.

Investigators left the Elk Road area around 1 p.m. on Sunday. Police have been on scene since around 7 a.m. after a man was shot dead between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m.

The RCMP has not yet said whether any arrests have been made in relation to the incident, but said earlier today the shooting appeared to be targeted.

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

A targeted shooting early Sunday morning (March 21) near Highway 97 in West Kelowna killed one man, according to the RCMP.

The man’s death has been deemed a homicide and the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit is investigating the matter. Investigators believe the shooting occurred between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m.

RCMP say the investigation has the “characteristics of a targeted shooting.”

Highway 97 remains closed between Butt Road and Grizzly Road to “facilitate a thorough investigation,” RCMP stated in a press release. It remains unknown when the highway will reopen.

The BC Coroners Service will conduct a concurrent investigation to determine the man’s cause of death.

RCMP are asking people with information on the incident and dash-camera footage from around the time the shooting occurred to contact the Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.

Mounties are also investigating another possible shooting across Okanagan Lake that occurred in Kelowna on Sunday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Highway 97 between Butt Road and Grizzly Road is closed Sunday morning as part of an ongoing police investigation.

Photos sent to the West K News show police have cordoned off a parking lot at a strip mall along Highway 97 and Elk Road.

It is unknown at this time how long the road closure will last, but RCMP is asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

The road has been closed since around 7 a.m. and a detour is available via Old Okanagan Highway.

Details regarding the nature of the investigation will be released at a later time.

Mounties are also investigating an early morning shooting in Rutland that seriously injured one woman.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Shots fired at police in Penticton on Saturday

Crime

