(Photo by Curology on Unsplash)

One more day for utility bill discount in City of Trail

The total invoice this year is $785

Trail property owners have one more day to receive a 7.5 per cent discount on their 2020 utility bill if they pay it in full.

Previous: City of Trail talks taxes

Previous: City of Trail budget overview

This year’s invoice, up $12.50 over 2019, totals $785 in charges for garbage, water and sewer services.

If paid by Friday, Feb. 28, the user will receive a $57.70 discount and pay a total $727.30.

There is no penalty if the bill isn’t paid by the end of Friday, and residents do have until the end of December to buck up.

If not paid at the end of the year, however, utility balances are transferred to property taxes in arrears, with a 10 per cent penalty and the balance is then subject to interest.

Another way to pay off utility charges is through the municipal online payment system.

For several years the city has been encouraging Trail ratepayers to go paperless when it comes to dealing with their utility bill.

Not only is the digital option more eco-friendly the city says, it is also a money-saving tactic that, theoretically, would trickle down and lighten the load for service users in the coming years.

“Council discussed the ongoing provision of paper copies of utility invoices and is hopeful that more people will sign up to receive the annual bill and reminders via email,” the city’s David Perehudoff said previously.

“Council will review this again in the future and may consider implementing a fee to receive a paper copy in the hopes that people move to receive an e-copy, which reduces the city’s direct costs and is an environmentally friendly option.”

According to the city’s review of 2019 utility rates, residential rates were around eight per cent less in Trail than Castlegar, and 10 per cent, or $115, lower than the $1,207 charge for homeowners living in the Queen City.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailLocal Newstaxes

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Donations pour in for family who lost father, son in fatal crash on B.C. highway
Next story
Chinatowns across Canada report drop in business due to new coronavirus fears

Just Posted

Salvation Army closing Nelson thrift store

The final day will be Tuesday, March 24.​

One more day for utility bill discount in City of Trail

The total invoice this year is $785

Trail’s Johnson, Terness win BCHL Awards

Smokies’ Johnson honoured with the MVP and Most Sportsmanlike, Terness earns Rookie of the Year

Trucking company fined $175K for Lemon Creek fuel spill

Decision handed down last Friday in Nelson court

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

B.C. residents in Wet’suwet’en territory have right to police presence: Public Safety Minister

Nevertheless, Bill Blair said officials remain ‘very anxious’ for the barricades to come down

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to meet today with federal and B.C. governments

Nationwide rail and road blockades have been popping up for weeks

Chinatowns across Canada report drop in business due to new coronavirus fears

Around the world, about 81,000 people have become ill with the virus

VIDEO: Province promotes ‘lifting each other up’ on 13th annual Pink Shirt Day

Students, MLAs, community members gathered at B.C. Parliament Buildings Wednesday

Prepare for new coronavirus like an emergency, health minister advises

About 81,000 people around the world have now become ill with COVID-19

Winnipeg police investigating graffiti on RCMP and other buildings

Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen denounced the vandalism

B.C. seniors’ watchdog calls for better oversight after recent problems at Retirement Concepts care homes

‘There is no financial incentive right now to be a good operator’ - Isobel Mackenzie

B.C. city rebrands with new logo, cheeky slogan

‘Langford, where it all happens’ is the City’s new slogan

B.C. Liberals call for ban on foreign funds to pipeline protesters

Sierra Club, Wilderness Committee back Coastal GasLink blockades

Most Read