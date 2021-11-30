Saanich Coun. Ned Taylor wants young people involved in politics, and one way to ensure that, he says, is to reduce the voting age to 16 in B.C. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich Coun. Ned Taylor wants young people involved in politics, and one way to ensure that, he says, is to reduce the voting age to 16 in B.C. (Black Press Media file photo)

One of B.C.’s youngest councillors wants voting age pushed to 16

Saanich’s Ned Taylor said the earlier one begins voting, the longer they’ll remain a voter

One of British Columbia’s youngest councillors is hoping his peers will endorse a campaign to reduce the voting age to 16 in British Columbia.

Vote16BC is a grassroots campaign that is gaining momentum across the province, according to Saanich Coun. Ned Taylor, who was inspired to create a motion to bring to an upcoming council meeting.

Having taken an interest in politics at an early age, and first elected in 2018 as a teen, the 22-year-old Taylor said it only makes sense to reduce the age to 16, since young people are the future and the future is at stake.

“I’ve supported lowering the voting age to 16 since before I was that age – youth are the ones who are going to be experiencing the impact of current decisions in the long-term,” he said.

Young people are more involved and informed than ever, he added, and for this reason they deserve the right to vote.

Studies show that the younger a person is when they cast their first ballot, the longer they’ll remain an active voter throughout their lifetime, Taylor said.

“I’m optimistic that we will get a strong showing of support.”

To view the Vote16BC campaign visit dogwoodbc.ca/lower-bc-voting-age/.

RELATED: Youngest Saanich councillor urges other youth to run in upcoming municipal election

District of SaanichvotingYoung Canadians

Previous story
Police looking for tips to Rossland man missing for 20+ days
Next story
Better Business Bureau’s ‘Naughty List’ warns B.C. residents of holiday scams

Just Posted

In partnership with the City of Trail, THEP held a science-themed day camp this summer. THEP’s soil management program team shared with the camp kids information on soil testing, ground cover and the importance of removing shoes at the door and handwashing after playing in the dirt and especially before eating. Photo: Submitted
Children’s lead levels in Trail area remain similar to last year

Photo: Unsplash
FortisBC begins work to replace power lines above West Trail

An architectural rendering of proposed senior development near Birchwood Drive in Trail.
Five storey seniors development proposed for Trail

Interior Health staff is returning to the Waneta Mall in Trail for one day, Dec. 11. Booster shots and the pediatric vaccine for COVID-19 will be administered to those who have booked an appointment ahead of time. Interior Health staff will also be administering booster shots and pediatric vaccines, for those who have booked an appointment, from the Kiro Wellness Centre on several dates in December. Photo: Trail Times
Vaccine clinics open in Trail for boosters, children