One person found dead at scene of Trail car accident

One person was found deceased at the scene of a motor vehicle accident in Trail early Friday.

Captain Glen Gallamore, from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue, confirmed one lone occupant was found deceased at the scene, which is described as near the Rossland Avenue bocce pits.

“Trail Station 374 responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover on Highway 3B below Annable,” Gallamore reported.

“One vehicle left the road and rolled down an embankment near the bocce pits on Perdue Street,” he said.

“RCMP Traffic Division and the BC Coroners Service are investigating.”

The call of a motor vehicle accident on Highway 3B west of Rossland Avenue came into the fire station at 9:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7.

Seven first responders from the regional fire department attended the scene, and stayed on site until 12:50 p.m.

The highway was closed for two hours while the police and coroners service investigated.

Alternating single-lane traffic was in place until the early afternoon to allow for the investigation and scene clean-up.


