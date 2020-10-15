Diversity and Inclusion and Youth Minister Bardish Chagger responds to questions from the opposition during a sitting of the Special Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic in the House of Commons Wednesday July 22, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Diversity and Inclusion and Youth Minister Bardish Chagger responds to questions from the opposition during a sitting of the Special Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic in the House of Commons Wednesday July 22, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Online hate, racist hiring practices among targets of $15M federal anti-racism funds

Diversity Minister Bardish Chagger says 85 projects are getting money through the anti-racism action program

At least a dozen new projects to go after online hate are being funded through Ottawa’s anti-racism strategy today.

Diversity Minister Bardish Chagger says 85 projects are getting money through the anti-racism action program.

That program is part of the $45 million the federal government set aside in 2019 for the anti-racism strategy.

The Liberals promised to double the funding for the strategy in the 2019 election campaign but that has not yet happened.

Projects to target online hate were given priority in the action program and a dozen were approved, including one by the Canadian Anti-Hate Network that will get $268,000 to monitor extreme-right groups and report illegal activities to police.

There are also projects to combat racism within policing, and to break down systemic barriers in employment hiring practices.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

racism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Castlegar man who helped build Hwy 3 wants to see Jordan’s Cabin rebuilt post-blaze
Next story
Langley all-candidates Zoom debate hijacked with lewd comments, sexual acts

Just Posted

LeRoi Community Foundations donates $1,500 to senior's music therapy. Photo: Submitted
Donation to Trail music therapy program

The funding will be directed into residents living in Columbia View Lodge

Author and activist Desmond Cole will the keynote speaker at an Oct. 23 event being put on by Selkirk College’s Mir Centre for Peace and School District 8. Cole is the author of the bestselling book The Skin We’re In: A Year of Black Resistance and Power, which was released in January. Photo: Kate Yang-Nikodym
Selkirk, SD8 to host virtual keynote by writer, activist Desmond Cole

Cole will speak on Oct. 23

The clinics will be held on Oct. 18 and Nov. 15. Photo: Chelsea Novak
Alpine Drug Mart to hold two flu shot clinics at Rossland’s Miners Hall

City council has waived $1,306 in rental and cleaning fees to make clinics feasible

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital offers services including core physician specialties, 24 hour emergency and trauma services, Level 2 laboratory, acute and obstetrical care, psychiatry, and chemotherapy. Photo: Jim Bailey
My visit to Trail hospital

Letter to the Editor from Michael Plul of Cranbrook

The West Kootenay Fly Fishing Club is hosting their third edition of the International Fly Fishing Film Festival in virtual mode, with all proceeds going to the Trail Salvation Army. Photo from ‘Iqaluk’, a film by Hooké.
West Kootenay Fly Fishing club hosts virtual International Fly Fishing Film Festival

Buy online tickets and support Trail Salvation Army, with virtual screening of IF4

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 cases in B.C., Aug. 27, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees 1st case of child with rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, shows similarities to Kawasaki disease

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C.’s court of appeal is in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
New trial ordered for woman accused of sexually assaulting teen in Surrey

Ruth Marisol Sanhueza, who had been found guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference, has won her appeal in court

(Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer)
Unclear how many misinformation posts about B.C. election are shared on Facebook

The social media company says it has two methods for dealing with misinformation on its platforms

John Brittain, 68, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch on April 15, 2019. (File)
Penticton mass-murderer apologizes: ‘I tragically disrupted so many lives’

John Brittain killed four of his ex-wife’s neighbours in a mid-day rampage on April 15, 2019

Protesters measure old growth trees set to be logged in Argonaut Creek, north of Revelstoke. The area is habitat for endangered caribou. (Submitted by Wilderness Committee)
B.C. voters prioritize environment in upcoming election: survey

The provincial election is Oct. 24

The B.C. NDP have pledged to make contraception options such as birth control pills, IUDs, the patch, and the Nuva ring free for all. (AccessBC)
B.C. NDP’s pledge of free birth control followed by Liberals, Greens

AccessBC says burden of paying for contraception should be carried by society, not just women

Laurie Throness, BC Liberal candidate for Chilliwack-Kent, said free birth control was like eugenics, and he didn’t approve of it. BC Liberal party leader Andrew Wilkinson has shot back on Twitter on Oct. 15, 2020 saying the candidate, and 7-year MLA is wrong for saying this. (Screenshot)
BC Liberal candidate resigns after comparing free birth control to eugenics

NDP’s Selina Robinson calls Chilliwack-Kent candidate’s words ‘so disrespectful to women that I’m outraged’

Most Read