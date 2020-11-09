Online lab booking available for Trail, Castlegar

Patients are required to register; online process is simple and quick

The online lab booking option is available at www.labonlinebooking.ca. Photo: Unsplash

Interior Health announced on Monday that it is expanding booking options for lab patients, including those living in the Trail and Castlegar areas.

Effective Nov. 9, lab appointments can be booked online or by phone in Trail and Castlegar.

The online booking tool can be found at https://www.labonlinebooking.ca.

First time users will be asked to register via email, by providing their name, phone number, and selecting a preferred lab location. Users can choose how they want to notified for their appointment, such as via email or text notification.

Registration is simple, and once complete the patient will be prompted to the following information:

• It is recommended that patients wear a mask for added safety when attending the laboratory.

• Bring your lab requisition, Provincial Healthcare Card and/or a piece of government issued photo identification.

• Please arrive no more than 10 minutes prior to your appointment. Late arrivals for appointments may have to wait for service.

• Some tests require fasting. Fast means nothing to eat or drink 8-12 hours before the test (includes gum, candy, multivitamins, dietary supplements, coffee/tea). Water is allowed. No smoking.

• Select lab tests have specific time, location, or shipping requirements. In these instances, appointments need to be booked by calling the laboratory.

Note: If you are more than five minutes late, your appointment may be rescheduled.

The next panel that comes up prompts the user to select the type of test required and provides times available for booking, with a select option.

For those who prefer the phone option, the health authority has established a new call centre for people to book by phone, at: 1-877-740-7747, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Interior Health says booking appointments online enhances patient safety and convenience by supporting physical distancing measures, preventing crowds, minimizing wait times, and allowing patients to book their appointments from the comfort of home.

Following the launch of the new booking system in pilot communities, which also includes Cranbrook, Merritt, and Williams Lake, the system will gradually become available throughout Interior Health.

Though it is discouraged, walk-in service continues to be available.

