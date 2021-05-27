COVID-19 cases have dropped to new lows in the West Kootenay. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

COVID-19 cases have dropped to new lows in the West Kootenay. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

Only five new cases of COVID-19 in West Kootenay

The latest report is for the week of May 16 to 22

New COVID-19 cases in the West Kootenay have been reduced to nearly zero.

There were just five reported cases for the week of May 16 to 22 in the region, according to weekly data provided by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Creston had two cases, while Nelson, Trail and Grand Forks had one each. There were no new cases in the Castlegar, Arrow Lakes and Kootenay Lake local health areas.

The drop in cases was consistent in the East Kootenay as well. Fernie had six new cases, with just two in Cranbrook’s area, one in the Windermere region and none in Kimberley.

Interior Health reported just 40 new cases Wednesday, the lowest the health authority had counted since last October. Provincially there were 250 new cases Wednesday.

READ MORE:

‘Just hold tight,’ COVID-19 second vaccine doses coming sooner

Physician warns Tokyo Olympics could spread variants

Coronavirus

Previous story
UBC launches COVID rapid testing for asymptomatic on-campus students, staff
Next story
B.C. First Nations condemn those responsible for bear paws dumped near Shuswap Lake

Just Posted

Empress of Ireland survivors Robert Crellin and Florence Barbour are seen in stills from a recently rediscovered 1914 newsreel.
Missing footage of Empress of Ireland hero from Silverton located

A man and girl are depicted on a long-lost newsreel from 1914

The view of the Columbia River from the walkway at Gyro Park to Sunningdale is especially picturesque this week. Photo: Jessee Regnier
Trail celebrates Tourism Week 2021

Supporting local business and tourism operators amid COVID pandemic

Photo: Shelley Aro
Cute cub

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

Knobby dandelion pancake with maple syrup. Foraging can be fun, tasty and economical. Photo: Weed Warrior Frank.
The Kootenay’s Weed Warrior returns with dandelion pancakes

Foraging can be fun, tasty and economical.

Filmmaker Cheryl Foggo on the set of John Ware Reclaimed near Millarville, Alta. Foggo will give the keynote address at the Elephant Mountain Literary Festival on July 7. Photo: Bonnie Thompson
COLUMN: Elephant Mountain Literary Festival takes on Writing in a Dangerous Time

Anne DeGrace on the theme of this year’s festival

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College Metropolitan Campus, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
VIDEO: Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

The Chinese Embassy in Washington accused unnamed political forces of being fixated on a blame game

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. shortens second COVID-19 vaccine wait from 16 weeks to eight

Pfizer second dose after Moderna safe, effective, Dr. Henry says

Paranormal investigators intend to find out what lurks behind the façade at Greenwood City Hall. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Paranormal investigators coming to Canada’s smallest city

Greenwood mayor Barry Noll said investigators would look into reputed hauntings at City Hall, McArthur Centre

The Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que., is seen on Friday, March 20, 2020. The White House says no decision has been made about when and how to reopen the border between Canada and the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
White House dismisses report that U.S. wants border with Canada reopened next month

Press secretary Jen Psaki says she’s not aware that any decisions have been made

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. Butler is one of three Chilliwack pastors facing 25 violation tickets between them for holding services in violation of public health orders, tickets they are fighting in court. (YouTube)
Three Fraser Valley pastors fighting a total of 25 tickets for violating public health orders

Fines of $2,300 each were issued for holding church services in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

Local veterinary clinics are feeling the pressure brought on by a pandemic-related pet boom, causing a backlog of clients and staff to feel burnt-out. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman File)
B.C. veterinarians facing intense pressure from pandemic pet boom

One Cranbrook clinic gets an average of 500 calls per day

Jodi Higgs (right) holds a vial of naloxone and Christine Christensen holds a kit in the parking lot of the Pacific Community Resources Society in Chilliwack on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The society is offering a number of upcoming events, workshops and videos to help educate friends and family members who have loved ones that are drug users. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Educating family, friends key to helping ‘hidden’ population of substance users

Naloxone training one of many ways to help folks closest to unseen population of opioid users

Campers learn auto extrication at past year’s Camp Ignite. Photo supplied by Camp Ignite
‘Camp Ignite’ helps young B.C. women pursue firefighting careers

This year’s camp will be on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 in Vancouver

FILE – The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
UBC launches COVID rapid testing for asymptomatic on-campus students, staff

University says it’s the first in Canada to use the Roche SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Kit

Most Read